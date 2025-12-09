Texas lottery player hits $1 million win as Powerball grows to $875 million before Monday

CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 7: People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022. Today's Powerball jackpot hits a record $1.9 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was in January 2016 when three winners split a prize advertised at $1.586 billion. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot is getting very big again, and many people are watching closely. After Saturday night’s drawing, no one matched all the numbers to win the top prize. Because of that, the jackpot has now climbed to $875 million.

Even though the jackpot was not won, one lucky person in Texas still took home a life-changing amount.

​Winning Numbers From Saturday's Draw

The numbers drawn on Saturday were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and the red Powerball was 7.

No ticket matched all six numbers. That is why the jackpot kept growing. But some players still won smaller prizes, which happens in every draw.

Among these winners, one Texas ticket matched all five white balls. This win is worth $1 million, which is still a huge amount for anyone.

​Other Big Wins in Different States

Texas was not the only state with lucky players. In New Jersey, one person also matched five numbers and had added the Power Play option. Because of this, their $1 million prize doubled to $2 million.

Players in Florida and Georgia also matched five numbers and won $1 million each. Many other players across the country won smaller prizes ranging from a few dollars to thousands.

Even though winning the jackpot is very hard — the odds are about 1 in 292 million — people still love to try their luck. These smaller wins remind players that anything is possible.

​Jackpot for Monday Night Reaches $875 Million

Since the jackpot was not claimed on Saturday, it has now reached $875 million for the next drawing on Monday.

Whoever wins can choose:

The full jackpot paid out over 29 yearly payments, or

A cash option of $403.6 million before taxes

​

Most winners usually pick the cash option because they get a large amount right away.

As the jackpot gets bigger, more people rush to buy tickets. Stores often see long lines as everyone dreams about what they would do if they won such a huge prize.

Will Monday Bring a New Millionaire?

Texas already has a new $1 million winner, but the state — and the rest of the country — is now waiting to see what happens next. The next drawing could make someone a multi-millionaire overnight.

For now, all eyes are on Monday night at 10:59 p.m., when Powerball announces the next set of lucky numbers. Until then, the excitement continues to grow as the $875 million jackpot hangs in the balance.