Texas lottery player hits $1 million win as Powerball grows to $875 million before Monday

The Powerball jackpot is getting very big again, and many people are watching closely. After Saturday night’s drawing, no one matched all the numbers to win the top prize. Because of that, the jackpot has now climbed to $875 million.
Even though the jackpot was not won, one lucky person in Texas still took home a life-changing amount.
The numbers drawn on Saturday were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44, and the red Powerball was 7.
No ticket matched all six numbers. That is why the jackpot kept growing. But some players still won smaller prizes, which happens in every draw.
Among these winners, one Texas ticket matched all five white balls. This win is worth $1 million, which is still a huge amount for anyone.
Texas was not the only state with lucky players. In New Jersey, one person also matched five numbers and had added the Power Play option. Because of this, their $1 million prize doubled to $2 million.
Players in Florida and Georgia also matched five numbers and won $1 million each. Many other players across the country won smaller prizes ranging from a few dollars to thousands.
Even though winning the jackpot is very hard — the odds are about 1 in 292 million — people still love to try their luck. These smaller wins remind players that anything is possible.
Since the jackpot was not claimed on Saturday, it has now reached $875 million for the next drawing on Monday.
Whoever wins can choose:
Most winners usually pick the cash option because they get a large amount right away.
As the jackpot gets bigger, more people rush to buy tickets. Stores often see long lines as everyone dreams about what they would do if they won such a huge prize.
Texas already has a new $1 million winner, but the state — and the rest of the country — is now waiting to see what happens next. The next drawing could make someone a multi-millionaire overnight.
For now, all eyes are on Monday night at 10:59 p.m., when Powerball announces the next set of lucky numbers. Until then, the excitement continues to grow as the $875 million jackpot hangs in the balance.
