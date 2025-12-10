Powerball prize surges to a massive $930 million after no jackpot winner on Monday night

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball play tickets on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Once again, the Powerball jackpot has grown as nobody received the grand prize on Monday night. The new jackpot now stands at an astonishing $930 million, one of the biggest Powerball prizes ever.

People are getting excited because the amount keeps climbing each time there is no winner across the country.

​Monday Night’s Winning Numbers

The numbers drawn on Monday were:

8 – 32 – 52 – 56 – 64, and the Powerball number was 23.

Many people won smaller prizes, but no ticket matched all six numbers, so the jackpot rolled over. When this happens, the prize grows quickly because more people also buy tickets for the next draw.

How Much Could the Winner Take Home?

If someone wins the next drawing, they will get to choose how they want their money:

A lump-sum cash payment of about $429 million before taxes, OR

An annuity that pays them money once a year for 29 years, with each yearly payment growing by 5%.

​

Both options are before taxes, and players usually choose the lump sum.

​When Was the Last Jackpot Won?

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was in September. Two lucky players, one in Missouri and one in Texas, shared a huge $1.787 billion prize. Since then, the jackpot has kept increasing because no one has matched all the numbers.

​What Are the Chances of Winning?

Powerball is very difficult to win. The chance of taking home the jackpot is:

1 in 292.2 million

This is why these prize amounts become so big—winning is extremely rare. Still, many people enjoy playing for fun and for the dream of possibly becoming a millionaire overnight.

Where Can You Buy Powerball Tickets?

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. You can buy them in:

45 states

Washington, D.C.

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

​

Tickets must be purchased before the local cutoff time on the night of the draw.

Biggest Powerball Jackpots in History

Here are the top Powerball prizes ever recorded:

$2.04B – California (2022) $1.787B – Missouri & Texas (2025) $1.765B – California (2023) $1.586B – CA, FL & TN (2016) $1.326B – Oregon (2024) $1.08B – California (2023) $930M – Current jackpot $842.4M – Michigan (2024) $768.4M – Wisconsin (2019) $758.7M – Massachusetts (2017)

​

With the jackpot now close to the $1 billion mark, many people will be watching Wednesday’s drawing closely to see if someone finally takes home the giant prize.