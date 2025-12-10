Powerball prize surges to a massive $930 million after no jackpot winner on Monday night

Once again, the Powerball jackpot has grown as nobody received the grand prize on Monday night. The new jackpot now stands at an astonishing $930 million, one of the biggest Powerball prizes ever.
People are getting excited because the amount keeps climbing each time there is no winner across the country.
The numbers drawn on Monday were:
8 – 32 – 52 – 56 – 64, and the Powerball number was 23.
Many people won smaller prizes, but no ticket matched all six numbers, so the jackpot rolled over. When this happens, the prize grows quickly because more people also buy tickets for the next draw.
If someone wins the next drawing, they will get to choose how they want their money:
Both options are before taxes, and players usually choose the lump sum.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was in September. Two lucky players, one in Missouri and one in Texas, shared a huge $1.787 billion prize. Since then, the jackpot has kept increasing because no one has matched all the numbers.
Powerball is very difficult to win. The chance of taking home the jackpot is:
1 in 292.2 million
This is why these prize amounts become so big—winning is extremely rare. Still, many people enjoy playing for fun and for the dream of possibly becoming a millionaire overnight.
Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. You can buy them in:
Tickets must be purchased before the local cutoff time on the night of the draw.
Here are the top Powerball prizes ever recorded:
With the jackpot now close to the $1 billion mark, many people will be watching Wednesday’s drawing closely to see if someone finally takes home the giant prize.
TOPICS: Powerball