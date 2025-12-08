Powerball draws numbers for the giant $875 million jackpot — Did anyone win?

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

​The Powerball drawing on Monday night was one of the most exciting ones of the year. The jackpot had reached $875 million, and many people across the country were hoping this might finally be their lucky day. This huge amount made it the seventh-biggest jackpot in Powerball’s history.

The Winning Numbers for the Draw

The numbers drawn on Monday were:

8, 32, 52, 56, 64, and the Powerball was 23.

These numbers decided the fate of millions of players who bought tickets for the big draw. After the results came out, everyone wanted to know the same thing: Was there a jackpot winner?

As of now, Powerball has not announced a jackpot winner. This means we may have to wait a little longer to know for sure. If no one won, the jackpot will continue to grow and could reach an even more unbelievable amount.

What Happens if Someone Wins $875 Million?

If a player wins the jackpot, they will have two choices:

Take the full amount in yearly payments over 29 years. Take a one-time cash payment of around $403.6 million before taxes.

Most winners choose the lump sum because they want the money right away, but the decision depends on personal preference.

This drawing was also special because it was the 40th drawing since the jackpot was last hit on September 6. That jackpot was shared by two winners from Texas and Missouri, and ever since then, the prize has been climbing with every draw that goes by without a winner.

How Powerball Works and Your Chances of Winning

A Powerball ticket costs $2, and the game is available in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Even though millions of people play every week, the jackpot is still very hard to win.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million. These odds are extremely low, but people keep playing because imagining a life-changing win is exciting and fun.

What Happens Next?

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday night, and players everywhere will be ready with their tickets. If there was no winner on Monday, the jackpot will go even higher, making the next draw even bigger and more thrilling.

Until then, many people will keep checking their tickets and hoping their numbers will line up next time.