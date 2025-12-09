Full list of Florida Lottery winning numbers for Dec. 8, 2025 — Powerball and Cash4Life results explained

CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 10: Powerball Lottery tickets are seen at a store as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $1.7 billion, in San Carlos, California, United States on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

​The Florida Lottery has posted the winning numbers for the draws on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. If you bought tickets, now is a good time to check them. Below are the main results from that day.

​Powerball (Dec. 8)

Winning numbers: 08, 32, 52, 56, 64

Powerball: 23

Power Play: 2X

Cash4Life (Dec. 8)

Winning numbers: 06, 22, 34, 46, 60

Cash Ball: 04

Other draws from Dec. 8

Fantasy 5 (Midday): 06-09-21-31-36

Cash Pop: Morning 07 | Matinee 11 | Afternoon 07 | Evening 12

Pick 2: Midday 1-6 (FB 9) | Evening 0-2 (FB 8)

Pick 3: Midday 0-5-6 (FB 9) | Evening 2-8-4 (FB 8)

Pick 4: Midday 5-8-7-6 (FB 9) | Evening 3-9-1-9 (FB 8)

Pick 5: Midday 5-8-5-8-0 (FB 9) | Evening 3-4-7-6-9 (FB 8)

Where to buy Florida Lottery tickets

You can buy tickets at any authorized Florida Lottery store. Look for them at gas stations, convenience stores, and many grocery shops. If you need the closest place, use the Florida Lottery website’s store finder.

How to claim your prize

Different prize amounts have different rules:

$599 or less: Claim at any Florida Lottery retailer or district office.

$600 to $1 million: Claim in person at a Florida Lottery district office.

More than $1 million or prizes with annual payments: Claim at Florida Lottery headquarters (Mega Millions and Powerball prizes can be claimed at any district office).

By mail: You can mail in tickets for prizes of $250,000 or less with the right forms.

Keep your ticket safe and sign the back right away. Make copies of your ticket and paperwork before you send anything.

Public record rules in Florida

Florida law says certain winner details must be public. If you win, these facts may be shared: your full name, city, the game won, the date, the amount, and the retailer where the ticket was bought.

When the Florida Lottery draws happen