What did RossCreations do? Charles Ross petition receives more than 11,000 signatures in wake of viral Opossum animal abuse controversy

YouTuber behind the channel RossCreations is facing massive backlash for his deleted video, where he arranged a catapult to launch an opossum into the air. The video was uploaded on November 30, and after receiving criticism, Charles Ross deleted it from the platform.

However, he made a reel out of it and uploaded it to his Instagram on December 1. As netizens called it animal cruelty, multiple other creators called out Ross, including the commentary YouTuber moistCr1tikal or Penguinz0.

The X user @TaraBull reuploaded the video on the platform, and it garnered nearly 4,000 likes. In the viral video, Charles reacted to the opossum getting launched. He cheered as the animal flew in the air and dropped on the ground. The opossum then slowly walked away. Notably, it is unclear whether it survived to the end.

Internet personality RossCreations is facing backlash after posting video launching an opossum into the air. Fans are calling it animal cruelty and demanding a statement from the creator. pic.twitter.com/Y1GyiQqKDe — TaraBull (@TaraBull) December 5, 2025

Charles Ross has over 1.4 million subscribers on his prank channel, RossCreations. He has more than 5.6 million subscribers on his vlog channel, Vlog Creations. The content creator also has over 2 million followers on Instagram.

A Change.org petition was launched by concerned netizens. They demanded that local law enforcement and animal rights organizations take immediate action, investigate the matter, and hold RossCreations accountable. So far, the petition has collected over 11,600 signatures.

RossCreations is being investigated for the viral opossum animal abuse controversy

TMZ recently reached out to both the Sarasota County State Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for more information about the matter.

The Sheriff's Office noted that they recieved multiple reports about the opossum video, and they have launched an investigation. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also confirmed that they are investigating alongside the Sarasota County State Attorney's Office.

The YouTuber has not responded to the accusation of animal cruelty. He has not commented on the ongoing investigation against him. Meanwhile, netizens called out RossCreations, and shared that opossums are good "neighbors" to humans as they eat insects, even snakes and rats.

"Bro rosscreations used to be mad funny.. just seen some video of him launching possums like 30 feet in the air. idk how you could get joy from hurting possums... just weird," one netizen wrote.

"What a fuckin loser. Those animals are good to have around. Only mean when protecting its children. They eat insects ticks, snails slugs and roaches. And eat snakes and rats," another X user added.

"That's fucked bro.. those guys are great neighbors and keep dead animals from spreading diseases, immune to carrying and spreading rabies. Big babies that look scary, live only for 3 years and are actually cute when you know about them," another user noted.

The content creator is actively uploading prank videos on Instagram. He also posted stories on his Christmas tree and red festive gloves.

