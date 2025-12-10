Where was Netflix’s Ripple season 1 filmed? All filming locations revealed

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube)

Netflix’s Ripple season 1 has made many viewers curious about where the show was actually filmed.

The story takes place in New York City, but most of the filming happened somewhere else.

The cast and crew worked mainly in Toronto, Ontario, as the city has many streets, shops, and parks that can easily look like parts of New York.

This helped the team shoot smoothly without the heavy traffic and crowds that usually slow down filming in Manhattan.

Filming for the first season started in September 2024 with the temporary title, A Stone’s Throw.

The team continued filming for nearly three months and finished everything in December 2024.

During that time, several Toronto spots were changed to match New York locations.

A stretch of King Street West was used for multiple scenes.

For one sequence, a salon exterior on the street was turned into Lumi West, and nearby small businesses also appeared in different shots, including John’s Mart at 581 King Street West.

Some scenes meant to look like Central Park were not filmed in New York either.

Instead, a Toronto park was redesigned to match the look and feel of the famous Manhattan location.

With tall buildings and busy streets, Toronto helped the crew create a very real New York mood on screen.

Still, the production did travel to New York City for a few outdoor shots.

Wide views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, Williamsburg Bridge, and One World Trade Center were captured there to keep the series visually connected to the real city.

How Toronto and New York helped shape the world of Ripple season 1

The series, despite taking place in New York, had Toronto as its primary backdrop for the emotional and everyday moments in Ripple.

The city’s history as a filming location for several prominent movies and shows makes it the most common place for the stories set in large American cities.

The same reason was also recognized by the productions of The Queen’s Gambit, Good Will Hunting, Gilmore Girls, and The Apprentice who have all been to Toronto.

Fans got a glimpse of life on set when Vanessa Smythe, who plays Claire, shared her experience online.

She spoke about learning sign language with the help of interpreters during filming and called it one of the most meaningful parts of the job.

She stated that such instances remained in her memory for a long time after the shooting was finished.

Her message was strongly aligned with the basic premise of the series - that little things and straightforward decisions can transform people's lives in the most unanticipated ways.

The scenes shot in New York were mainly wide outdoor clips that help set the location at the start of episodes.

Viewers can spot landmarks like Central Park Tower, One Vanderbilt, and 432 Park Avenue, which appear in the skyline.

These quick shots were paired with the Toronto-filmed scenes to create a natural blend between the real New York and its stand-in locations.

Together, both cities helped build a warm and grounded setting for Ripple season 1, matching the show’s theme of four strangers finding each other through moments that slowly change their lives.

