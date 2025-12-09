Will there be Ripple season 2? Renewal status and more

(Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image from Youtube )

The new series Ripple premiered on Netflix on December 3, 2025. It follows four strangers Walter, Kris, Nate, and Aria, whose lives intersect in surprising ways thanks to small decisions that ripple out and connect them.

The show is already streaming worldwide, making waves for its emotional story and heartfelt performances.

As of now, there’s no official word from Netflix on a second season.

Since the first season just dropped, that isn’t surprising. Still, the story ends in a way that leaves many loose threads, so there’s clear space for continuation.

Many fans and critics believe the door remains open for Season 2.

If Ripple gets renewed, a second season could dive deeper into the characters’ futures: whether Nate recovers, whether Aria’s music career really takes off, and how the friendships formed at the Lumi wine bar evolve.

For now, viewers can only wait and hope Netflix gives the show another chance to tell more of its story.

What Happened in Season 1 And What Could Come Next?

Season 1 of Ripple ties together four lives shaken by grief, failure, hope, and unexpected connection. Walter lost his wife and finds comfort and purpose at Lumi, a wine bar owned by Nate.

Kris, a former music executive, and Aria, an aspiring singer, cross paths with Nate at the bar.

Each character brings pain and dreams, and their choices slowly pull them toward one another.

Nate’s life grows complicated when a random accident reveals he has cancer. Aria deals with her past relationships and health; Kris battles a painful career loss but hopes for something new.

The series shows how their tragedies and hopes slowly bind them together, a ripple effect of choices, support, and second chances.

The finale leaves many questions unanswered.

Nate gets accepted into a clinical trial after a hard chemo journey, but a young friend he met during treatment dies. Kris receives a symbolic gift: a bamboo plant from Nate, echoing their first meeting.

He writes her a letter, asking her to keep the plant and promising to meet at Lumi.

“Maybe our journey is only just beginning,” he says a hint that their story isn’t over.

Aria decides to go on tour, chasing her music dreams.

Walter and Nate become business partners to keep Lumi alive, a new start for both.

But the show ends without revealing how these threads fully unfold, leaving space for a second season.

If Netflix renews Ripple, Season 2 could explore Nate’s recovery, Aria’s music career, Kris and Nate’s budding relationship and whether the bond formed at Lumi endures.

New challenges, new characters, and new “ripple effects” could expand the story.

Stay tuned for more updates.