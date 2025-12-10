"He sold his soul": Zac Brown demonic video sphere controversy explained as netizens react amid mounting online backlash

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band performs during Warner Music Nashville Lunch and Performance at CRS 2022 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Zac Brown's latest performances at the Las Vegas Sphere are getting backlash for being "demonic." The country singer performed at the immersive arena on December 5 and December 6.

During his opening performance of the song Heavy is the Head, the Sphere's 160,000-square-foot LED screen showed a burning door opening to reveal a massive, burning skeleton wearing a crown of bones. Zac Brown also wore a similar crown with a skull in the center.

Country music star Zac Brown is being accused of exposing thousands of unsuspecting rodeo fans to "demonic imagery" and possibly performing a "satanic ritual" at his Vegas Sphere concerts this weekend. Ticket sales have reportedly skyrocketed. pic.twitter.com/YaI8s8mLRk — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 7, 2025

Clips from the performance went massively viral on social media platforms. Internet users were seemingly surprised by the visual effects as they made theories. The X user @BestBallJunkie stated that Zac Brown supposedly sold his soul.

"It certainly looks like Hell and that he sold his soul," they wrote.

Netizens called the entertainment industry a "satanic cult" and claimed that the country singer allegedly made a deal with the devil or sold his soul for "money and fame."

"If all of these famous people have not made a deal with the devil and play homage to that whole theory all the time, they sure do work hard to make it seem like they have," one netizen wrote.

"Wtf? I thought he was a Country singer? He literally looks like he sold his soul to the devil. The entertainment industry Satanic cult strikes again," another X user added.

"This makes sense that it's 'the story of his life and personal journey' when you consider that he probably sold his soul for money and fame. Hollywood and the music industry is a satanic cult," one user noted.

Some netizens disagreed with the claim that 360-degree immersive effects were demonic and even said they knew some people would get offended by it. One X user (@TimothyDooner) jokingly asked whether the people questioning Zac Brown thought the Spirit Halloween stores were a gateway to hell.

"Haha I was there and thought to myself 'I bet some get offended over this,'" one netizen stated.

"Do these same people think Spirit Halloween is a gate to hell?" another netizen commented.

"The people in our country who get scared by Playstation graphics want to be the arbiters of which people are threats to public safety," another X user wrote.

Zac Brown previously said that the Las Vegas residency would tell a "personal story"

The singer's band released their latest album, Love and Fear, on December 5. The frontman shared in an interview with People magazine in July that the Sphere shows would be "a good curve ball" to his fans.

He told the news outlet that Love and Fear was created with keeping the Sphere shows in mind. Brown stated that he even visited the arena while it was under construction and was impressed by the massive 160,000-square-foot LED screen.

Zac Brown noted that it took him 14 months to prepare the production and the album. The country singer shared that the performance would showcase his "personal story" of his life, something he had never shared before.

"I'm telling my very personal story that I've never really told, of what drove me into music and how music's been there to save my life over and over again," the singer said.

Zac Brown claimed that his fans would experience "a wild ride" as he had a large-scale budget for the first time. The singer's Las Vegas residency has six more dates, and his last performance will be on January 17, 2026.

While tickets for the December shows are sold out, the four January 2026 dates still have tickets available. Fans can buy them on Ticketmaster, and the VIP tickets are available on the Zac Brown Band's website.

As of the time of writing, the singer has not responded to the backlash. Stay tuned for more updates on Zac Brown.