All's Fair season 1 episode 9 ending explained: Is Dina arrested?

All’s Fair, Season 1, Episodes 8 and 9 were released together as the season finale. The show ended on a big cliffhanger, keeping viewers excited for Season 2, which is already confirmed.

In the final episodes, many things happen at once. We first thought that Carr had changed after she showed her worst side in front of the judge during Allura and Chase’s divorce case, but she hasn’t changed at all. She has written down a full revenge plan in her diary. The two people she has smartly manipulated are Liberty and Dina.

Liberty calls off her wedding, and Dina gets arrested for killing Emerald’s abuser, Walton.

Episode 9 begins with Carr being angry and refusing to continue therapy. She still wants revenge. Her first target is Liberty. The two had a huge fight earlier at Dina’s house, so Carr knows she must act sweet now. She wins Liberty over by gifting her a fancy plate with Princess Diana’s face on it, something that British women love and the girls at the firm would never think to give.

Liberty seems confused about the bridesmaid dresses, influenced by Carr, and convinces her to choose dresses that match her culture. Lib then gives Allura, Emerald, and Dina old-fashioned, flowery dresses with frills around the neck, like typical British-style dresses. The girls make fun of the outfits, which brings Liberty even closer to Carr’s side.

But Liberty calling off her wedding had nothing to do with Carr. Emerald learns that Reggie is in huge financial debt, and he has been hiding this from Liberty. When Liberty learns the truth, she decides to step back from the marriage.

All’s Fair season 1 episode 9 ending explained: Dina is aware of Carr’s smart moves

Dina was the first person to suggest that Carr should become the fourth partner at the firm, but later, she became the one most against Carr. She also realises that Liberty did not decide to give those bridesmaid dresses; someone must have manipulated her. That makes Dina strongly believe that Carr’s entry into the firm will only bring problems, and she refuses to keep Carr on board any longer. After this, Carr makes Dina her next target. Their fight ends when Carr throws wine on Dina, but Dina calmly wipes it off and walks away.

Carr then starts trying to prove that Dina is mentally unstable. Earlier, when Doug died, Dina had broken things in the kitchen out of shock. Carr uses this as a chance against her. Esperanza (Dina’s maid) says that things were not normal in the house, and Dina’s behaviour was worrying. She even falsely claims that Dina grabbed her neck and showed the marks, while Dina keeps denying everything.

Everyone begins treating Dina like she is confused or losing her memory. Dina becomes so stressed that she herself admits she can no longer remember anything, which makes the situation appear even worse. Carr even fakes and manipulates text messages to show that Dina has suicidal thoughts. Carr is extremely dangerous, and allowing her to join the firm would destroy their friendship and “sisterhood.”

When the girls confront Dina because they are worried about her health, Officer Morrow enters. Normally, Dina used to shut Morrow down with legal rights. But this time, Morrow has proof that Walton did not die by suicide; he was murdered, and Dina is arrested because evidence points toward her.

Dina could be a suspect since she had a history with Walton’s father, and it appears she wanted to remove him from her life. But who knows? Is this another plan by Carr to destroy Dina, or is something else going on here?