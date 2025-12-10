Simon Cowell’s son makes an appearance on Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Simon Cowell with his son, Eric (Image via Instagram/@simoncowell)

Simon Cowell: The Next Act is all set to premiere on December 10, exclusively on Netflix. As the music mogul has an impressive career path while launching notable artists like Little Mix, Five, Labrinth, Kelly Clarkson, and One Direction, the X-Factor judge is now in search of the next big thing.

The upcoming Netflix series will also be giving viewers a little glimpse into Cowell’s personal life as his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric will also be a part of the show.

In the newly launched trailer, Simon Cowell has talked about his son following in his father’s footsteps in the near future. Cowell further revealed,

“He loves music. He’s got great taste in music.”

Simon Cowell: The Next Act: Simon Cowell talks about how his son Eric changed him as a person

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the X-Factor judge said that from the minute he saw Eric’s scan, he was a different person. He further said:

“I was obsessed, literally obsessed. I still am, by the way. He just changed my life. I know it sounds corny, but it gave me a meaning for what I do. What happened was I started to see kids on stage, and I was thinking, ‘That could be Eric.’ It definitely changed something inside me.”

During one of his appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Simon Cowell said that after he lost his parents, he genuinely felt like he would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again.

However, that pretty much changed when he saw the scan of Eric for the first time. While calling Eric the best thing that has happened to him, Simon said during his appearance on ITV's This Morning:

“When he was a baby, because they don’t really do anything, I’m like, ‘Well why doesn’t he like me?’ and Lauren was going, ‘He’s a baby’ and I didn’t understand that. Then, at about a year and a half, we started to communicate, that was magic.”

Simon Cowell talks about how bankruptcy taught him a valuable lesson

Simon Cowell gave an honest account of how his life went through a tumultuous situation during his 20s. The music mogul revealed how he went bankrupt due to his overspending habits.

His financial situation worsened and he had to move back in with his parents until he got back on his feet. The X-Factor judge said,

“When you’ve lost your house, your car, everything, and you’re still in debt, it’s a real kind of like, ‘Whoa.’ Actually, it’s not as bad as you think as long as you’ve got support around you,” he tells Us. “I didn’t lose any friends. My mom and dad were amazing. I managed to pay back what I owed."

Cowell admitted that he does not regret it because he now appreciates what he got, and has learnt a lot of lessons along the way, further saying,

"With a credit card, you’ve got to pay it back! It’s not like you can just buy things. You actually have to pay a bill. But no one teaches you that [once] I left school. Your first credit card arrives, and it’s like, ‘Brilliant, I can buy anything!’ And then you get a bill. I’m like, ‘S***, I can’t pay the bill.” And so that was kind of a learning curve.”

Stay tuned for more updates.