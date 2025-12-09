Simon Cowell makes a rare comment about One Direction in Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Simon Cowell: The Next Act (Image via Netflix)

Simon Cowell: The Next Act is set to release on December 10, exclusively on Netflix. The music mogul is credited with developing notable artists like Five, Labrinth, Kelly Clarkson, Little Mix and One Direction. Simon Cowell revealed in an interview with EXTRA, that the idea of this show came to him about three years ago.

The brand new Netflix series will also give a little glimpse into Cowell's personal life as his fiancée Lauren Silverman and son, Eric, will be making an appearance on the show.

As Simon Cowell looks back at his partnership with One Direction, the judge and television personality admitted,

“But since One Direction decided to split up I haven't signed a successful boyband and I miss it, I miss it so much."

Simon Cowell: The Next Act: Music mogul searches for the next big thing

It would be interesting to see if Simon Cowell will be able to “replicate his success with a new group."

While One Direction rose to huge success and fame, the members later decided to part ways and launch their separate careers.

Since then, the record executive has not been able to sign a successful band group. As Cowell is set to make his next big discovery in the brand-new Netflix documentary, this is also seen as an attempt to form “another world-famous boyband.”

While talking about One Direction's popularity in pop culture, Cowell mentioned how the band was the "most successful act he had worked with by a long way" as he further added:

"Everyone fell in love with them and they became one of the biggest bands in the world. I hadn’t signed a band for years and probably the best times I’ve ever had in my life were working with bands, so why don’t we see if we can do what I used to do, which is audition people and hope, pray, we find some great people and what if we filmed the whole thing?”

Simon Cowell: The Next Act: What to expect?

As the official synopsis of the brand new Netflix show reads,

"Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single-handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In this brand-new Netflix docu-series, cameras follow him everywhere as he sets out to do it again, to try and create the next global boyband sensation. This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?”

As Simon Cowell reflects on his career, the music mogul reminisces about how by the time he was 25, his job was running a label and signing artists. Cowell added how he would find them the right song and break the record.

“I was told, and I think it's true, I've had more number one records than anyone else in the music business."

Simon Cowell: The Next Act will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.