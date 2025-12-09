What's really going on with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? Couple reportedly navigates hectic schedules, not relationship trouble

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s marriage is stronger than ever, a source close to the Just a Girl crooner told PEOPLE. The news outlet reported on December 9, 2025, that a source denied rumors that the celebrity couple had split.

"There is no truth to the split rumors. They’ve just been juggling demanding schedules,” the source said. “When they are together, it’s just so obvious how solid they are.”

The couple is reportedly battling tight schedules, but still makes time for each other.

“Sometimes they spend a lot of family time together and really treasure that, and then there are periods when the focus is more on work,” the source said. “They're both at a place in their careers where they still genuinely enjoy what they do, and they don't want to give that up. Is it easy all the time? Of course not. They have a lot on their plates and a lot to balance, but that's just how it is when you're a family, and both parents have careers. “

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were spotted shopping together amidst split rumors

On December 9, 2025, TMZ shared photos of the couple shopping together. Stefani, dressed in a jacket with blue jeans and matching boots, was all smiles as she discussed something with Shelton, who pushed groceries in a trolley towards the car.

The outlet reported that sources close to the couple have revealed that they are baffled by the fake news circulating online regarding the marriage. Gwen and Blake reportedly celebrated Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Gwen’s family.

Gwen and Blake dated for about five to six years before getting engaged in October 2020, and then marrying in July 2021. They celebrated their 10th anniversary in May 2025, and Blake told PEOPLE that the relationship still feels new to him.

“Some of the things we talk about, we’re to the point in our relationship that it’s like, ‘Oh, remember what happened…’ and you realize, ‘Oh my God, that was eight years ago!’ It’s like, how did this happen so quickly?”

