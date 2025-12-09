Lauren Silverman calls her partner out in Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman (Image via Getty)

Simon Cowell: The Next Act will premiere on December 10, exclusively on Netflix. As the music mogul is credited with launching notable artists like Five, Labrinth, Kelly Clarkson, Little Mix and One Direction, he is now in search of the next big thing.

The brand new Netflix series will also be giving viewers a little glimpse into Cowell’s personal life as his fiancée Lauren Silverman will be a part of the show.

In the newly-launched trailer, Lauren is seemingly not pleased with Cowell’s reluctance to attend their son’s high school graduation ceremony, as Lauren calls Cowell out:

“Now you're making me feel like you don't want to go. Then don't go. You're moaning about everything. Do whatever you want."



Simon Cowell: The Next Act - Cowell opens up about his fiancée’s part on the show

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the music mogul revealed how his partner Lauren was a bit reluctant to be on camera in the beginning, but gradually got more used to it.

Cowell further pointed out that the funny thing about her is that “she is identical on the show as she is in real life.”

“When I was watching the show back, I was absolutely cracking up at some of the scenes. We have a very, very close bond. I adore her. We are a very happy family, genuinely. When we decide to [wed], it will be private, but obviously, the fact that she talks about changing her name, it's quite obvious where all this is leading to."

Lauren Silvermann recently introduced herself along with her fiancé’s surnamr. She further revealed the reason behind going by Lauren Cowell despite her and the America’s Got Talent judge not walking down the aisle yet, as she told The Daily Mail,

"I have created a life with Simon. We have a child together. We have a solid relationship. This is more about the unity of our family and us having the same name,” she explained. “When we discussed it, Simon said, ‘Yeah, I would really like you to change your name. It wasn’t a dramatic statement, it was just: ‘This is who I am, and this is who we are. Part of loving somebody unconditionally and understanding them is knowing what they need.”

Simon Cowell reflects on his career in the new Netflix series

While talking about his impressive career over the years, Simon Cowell said:

"By the time I was 25, my job was running a label and signing artists," he shared. "I would find them the right song and break the record. I was told, and I think it's true, I've had more number one records than anyone else in the music business."

Cowell seemingly provided an interesting insight into the shows he did earlier, as he told US Weekly,

“I think sometimes with these shows — and I’ve been guilty of this in the past — the show becomes more important than the people who come on the show, “And I don’t feel that way on this. Without the people who enter, you have no show.”

Simon Cowell: The Next Act will stream exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates.