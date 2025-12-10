"Everything has changed:" Lisa celebrates Vanderpump Rules season 12's success, raising a toast

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Vanderpump Rules returned with season 12 with a fresh cast, premiering on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, on Bravo. The new group, as Bravo describes, is a "deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years."

Feshers, Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez have joined the SUR for this new season.

At a celebratory gathering for Vanderpump Rules Season 12 premiere, Lisa Vanderpump reflected on the show’s evolution, acknowledging changes since the series began, noting:

"Everything has changed. It's so different now than it was then. So it was time for us to move on as well."

She further praised the courage and complexity of the new cast, celebrated the reboot’s early success, and raised a toast to the team and the fans who helped make the premiere a hit.

Here's what Lisa said during the premiere party of Vanderpump Rules season 12

At the premiere party of Vanderpump Rules season 12, Lisa took everyone back to where the journey began,

“Well, thank you so much to all of you,” she began, expressing genuine gratitude. She reminded the room how long the show has been part of her life. “I cannot believe, actually, it was 13 years ago since I was standing there when we started Vanderpump Rules.”

She looked back on the highs and lows with affection, calling it "an extraordinary journey" and adding, "seeing the growth" of the young crew, making mistakes, falling in love, getting it right and wrong is what life is.

She explained that rebooting the show was not a small decision, but it felt necessary. Introducing the new cast, she encouraged everyone to give them a chance. Gesturing toward them, she said,

“Now, my crew here, look at them. I hope you get to know them. And I believe that when you do get to know them, you’ll fall in love with them the way I’ve fallen in love with them.” She acknowledged their flaws but embraced them anyway. “All individually, they’re complex characters. They’re not that well-behaved all of the time; that’s what we signed out for. But individually, I think they’re fantastic.”

Lisa also praised them for opening up their lives.

“There’s a lot of deep personal stories with all of you, actually. And I think they’ve been very brave as well, opening their lives, and reality has incredible advantages.” She pointed to her own long experience in the genre. “God knows, I’ve made the most of it… hundreds of episodes of reality television. But also, you have to toughen up. You have to have thick skin. But the most brave thing you can do, really, I think, or the bravest thing, is to be honest with your lives.”

Even with the changes, Lisa stressed that the reboot was the right call, starting again, with a different group of people and a different set of problems in a different time in the world.

Acknowledging the skepticism they faced, Lisa said,

“A lot of people thought we were crazy when we said we’re going back to grassroots and back to the restaurant.” But the success spoke for itself. “After this week of it being number one on Peacock… just maybe we’ve made the right decision.”

Proud and amused, she added, “They don’t always get it right; in fact, a lot of the time, they get it wrong. But they’re mine. They’re mine.”

She then raised her glass with a smile and sealed the moment with a final toast.

“I hope that this time next year they’ll all be a pain in my ass and that way I’ll know the show’s a success. Let’s raise a glass to all of them and to all of you for supporting us and being here. And these truly are the best days of our lives.”

