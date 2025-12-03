Ariana Madix speaks out about Scandoval three years after Vanderpump Rules affair

Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix (Image via Getty)

Three years after the affair scandal that shook Vanderpump Rules — the infamous “Scandoval” — Ariana Madix has once again addressed the fallout, responding publicly to the suggestion that the scandal reinvented her life for the better.

In doing so, she reasserted where she stands today, highlighting both the personal and professional aftermath of betrayal, and what “moving on” truly means.

Where Ariana Madix and Vanderpump Rules stand now

The scandal erupted in March 2023, when it was revealed that Madix’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been having a months-long affair with their co-star Rachel Leviss (then known as Raquel).

The affair ended a nearly decade-long relationship between Madix and Sandoval and triggered widespread media coverage.

When the relationship collapsed, cameras remained on —it became part of the public record for Vanderpump Rules viewers.

In the aftermath, Madix faced the prospect of returning to the show she’d built her identity on. She admitted she was “definitely not in a position where I could say no to work,” explaining that financial and professional pressures compelled her return to Vanderpump Rules. She added,



“I think it’s important to show where I was at. If somebody relates to that… then I feel like that’s worth it.”



Her public response to “Scandoval” has evolved, and as of late 2025, she has addressed directly claims that the scandal ultimately “saved” her or opened new doors for her career.

In an Instagram comment under a promotional post by a major entertainment outlet, responding to a claim that “Tom cheating on her turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to her,” she simply responded: “No.”

Madix has emphasized that the narrative of “glamorous comeback” obscures the painful reality she lived through.

What the scandal triggered — and what’s changed

Since 2023, Ariana Madix’s life has undergone significant shifts. Her professional reinvention has included big moves outside of the typical Vanderpump Rules framework: a leading role in Broadway in Chicago, hosting gigs including Love Island USA, and a series of brand partnerships and business ventures.

But the personal toll has been steep. In 2023, Madix described the breakup and scandal as “terrible,” saying that



“the reality was much, much darker than the headlines.”



She has resisted reductive interpretations of her post-scandal success, arguing that financial necessity and the need to preserve her career made continued visibility unavoidable.

Madix confirmed in 2025 that she no longer dwells on the public drama, telling People that when asked if she thinks about the breakup today, she answered simply: “I don’t.”

She clarified that she dislikes the label attached to the scandal — a cynical shorthand that glosses over real trauma. Referring to the popular term used to describe the affair’s fallout, she said,



“I hate that name too.”



The fallout for the Vanderpump Rules cast and dynamics

The scandal changed the tone of Vanderpump Rules in more ways than one. The network response, the reshuffling of cast members, and the public reckoning influenced how future seasons were shaped.

After “Scandoval,” the show’s remaining members had to confront ruptured friendships, shifting loyalties, and press expectations.

For Madix, who stayed with the show despite the pain, the decision underlined both professionalism and vulnerability. As she said, sometimes showing the scar is what makes recovery real.

Her willingness to reappear — even briefly — also offered viewers a candid look at the aftermath of betrayal, beyond the initial shock.

Scenes, interviews, and candid conversations captured her emotional reality. This transparency, she believed, might resonate with anyone who’s been blindsided by heartbreak.

Where things stand in late 2025

As of November 2025, Tom Sandoval told media he believed both he and Ariana had “closed that chapter and just moved on.”

The split remains official. Madix moved on with fitness coach Daniel Wai, while Sandoval is romantically linked to model Victoria Lee Robinson.

Madix has also focused on her mental health and public image outside of reality-TV scandal, embracing roles on Broadway and hosting, business ventures, and a stable personal life.

Still, she does not condone the narrative that the scandal was a boon. Her terse “No.” under the social-media post summarizes the hype put a definitive exclamation point on the record — a statement that for her, the storm never looked like a blessing.

In her own words, Madix returned to Vanderpump Rules because she had to. She described the reality as “much, much darker than the headlines,” acknowledging trauma, grief, and loss, not reinvention.

Stay tuned for more updates.