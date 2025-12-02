Did Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly attack his mother after 1991 stampede? Kirk Burrowes recalls alleged confrontation in Netflix series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks to the crowd after being presented with the key to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Sean Combs’ former friend Kirk Burrowes has made shocking allegations against him. Burrowes, who co-founded Bad Boy Records alongside Combs, claimed in Netflix’s recently released Sean Combs: The Reckoning documentary that the music executive had slapped his mother when she asked him about the controversial New York show promoted by him that resulted in a stampede.



Burrowes, who featured in the first episode of the four-part series which premiered on December 2, 2025, alleged that Combs had called his mother a b**** before striking her.

"He didn't know what was going to happen," Burrowes said in the docuseries. "And I saw Janice question Sean. He's going into the music business. He just left school, and now this extreme tragedy has occurred. She's like, 'Did he make the right decision? And I saw him put his hands on her," he claims. "Call her a bitch and slapped her. He's not looking back."

The docuseries mentions that Combs didn’t respond to questions about the alleged incident involving him and his mother.

It hasn't been confirmed by neither Combs nor his mother whether Burrowes' statements are true or false.

"Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release,” Sean Combs’ representative alleges about the new docuseries

Before the release of the first part of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the music mogul’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, described the docuseries as a “shameful hit piece” by Netflix whose facts “relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

Engelmayer added:

"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

He further criticized Netflix’s decision to allow 50 Cent, who had a history of publicly criticizing Combs, to produce the docuseries.

The four-part series, produced by 50 Cent, features footage shot with Combs’ knowledge of the events leading up to his September 2024 arrest, as well as interviews with former close friends and acquaintances, and jurors from his trial.

An excerpt of the director Stapleton’s description of the series reads:

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial. Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal.”

