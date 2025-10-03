“He won’t be able to make it, I’m available!”: 50 Cent jokes about Diddy’s prison sentence of over 4 years

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Sean Diddy Combs was sentenced on October 3, 2025, to 50 months of imprisonment on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted in July 2025 of the charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Rap veteran 50 Cent, who publicly condemned Combs since the beginning of the latter’s highly-publicized trial, weighed in on the sentencing amidst a revelation by prosecutor Christy Slavik that the music executive was already planning speaking engagements in Miami.

The In da Club hitmaker wrote on IG, addressing whoever had booked Diddy and offering himself as a replacement

"Hey, to whoever was booking Diddy for a speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it. I’m available!"

Before the sentencing, 50 Cent had jokingly implored the sentencing judge to “consider the safety of the general public.” He also described the I’ll Be Missing You hitmaker as “very dangerous.”

50 Cent, in an October 2, 2025, tweet, wrote:

'I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for over 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times, I have feared for my life.'

He added:

'I think you should consider the safety of the general public, your honor, before unleashing him upon them. There hasn't been enough time for him to reform or make any adjustments, despite his trying to teach a class in there.'

The rapper added that Diddy would return to throwing his infamous “freakoffs” if possible:

"Anyway, Diddy's only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public. And babies need it!'

He concluded by announcing that he would soon release a documentary on Diddy’s case.

"A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case," Judge Subramanian says during Diddy’s sentencing

Diddy’s children spoke about their father before his sentencing, describing him as one with empathy who has learnt from his past mistakes.

The sitting judge didn’t seem to be swayed by tales of the music executive’s good behavior. Judge Subramanian stated that his good works didn’t negate his alleged wrongdoings:

"A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case. You abused these women. You used that abuse to get your way, freak-offs, and hotel nights."

The judge stated that he wasn’t convinced that Diddy wouldn’t repeat his past offense:

“The evidence of the abuse is massive. [...] A significant sentence is required to deter... The Court is not convinced this would not happen again."

The judge also reportedly fined the music executive $500,000. Diddy’s lawyers are expected to appear in court on Monday, October 6, 2025, to discuss the case.

