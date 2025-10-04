50 Cent reacts to viral courtroom drawing of Diddy kneeling post-sentencing

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 3: 50 Cent performs onstage during a concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

Courtroom sketches of Sean Diddy at his sentencing on October 3, 2025, are making the rounds online, and 50 Cent has reacted to one of them. The In Da Club hitmaker posted a sketch of the rapper on his knees with his arms and head resting against his seat.

The sketch was reportedly drawn after Judge Subramanian sentenced Diddy to 50 months' imprisonment on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the other charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy in July 2025.



50 Cent captioned the photo on Instagram:

“Think he dropped his pencil. I'm gonna send Jane to see him, to make sure he's ok. How much you think she will charge for that? LOL.”

50 Cent’s latest post comes after he poked fun at Sean Combs’ planned speaking engagements after the latter’s sentencing made the news. He wrote on Instagram, offering to replace the rapper as a speaker:

"Hey, to whoever was booking Diddy for a speaking engagement. I heard he won't be able to make it. I'm available!"

50, who has constantly spoken out against Combs since his trial began, jokingly implored the court to “consider the safety of the general public” a day before sentencing and described Combs as “very dangerous.”

'I have had an ongoing dispute with Puffy for over 20 years. He is very dangerous. Multiple times, I have feared for my life.'

He added:

"I think you should consider the safety of the general public, your honor, before unleashing him upon them. There hasn't been enough time for him to reform or make any adjustments, despite his trying to teach a class in there."

"We think that's just absolutely inconsistent with the jury's verdict," Sean Diddy Combs’ attorneys react to 50-month imprisonment sentence

Combs’ lead counsel Marc Agnifilo spoke to reporters outside the courthouse on October 3, 2025, after the music executive’s sentencing.

He vowed to appeal the judge’s decision to sentence his client to 50 months' imprisonment and added:

"What we feel happened today was that the judge acted as a 13th juror, and that he second-guessed the jury,"

Agnifilo added that Judge Subramanian’s decision contrasted that of the jury, which found Combs not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering:

"We think that's just absolutely inconsistent with the jury's verdict. The jury's verdict was resoundingly clear. There was no sex trafficking, there was no racketeering, everything was consensual, everything was adult, which is why he was convicted only of the prostitution offense."

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

He is also to pay a fine of $500,000–the maximum allowed under the law. He will get credit for the 12 months he has served in prison.