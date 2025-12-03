Miami Tip breaks down the situation with Amara and Allan’s arrest in Love and Hip Hop: Miami season 7

Amara La Negra (Image via Getty)

Love and Hip Hop: Miami aired a new episode on December 2, 2025, where Miami Tip talked about Allen’s arrest and Amara’s role in the situation.

Tip spoke with Hawt Topic and Sonyae to explain what she learned and share her side of the story.

“Now that Allen’s mugshot is all over social media, the whole world is focused on this story,” she said, showing how people quickly reacted online.

Tip explained that she had spoken to Gina, Allen’s wife, to gather more details. She said she wanted to hear all sides before making a judgment.

“I need to hear both sides of the story,” she said.

Tip also discussed Amara’s involvement. Even though Amara had apologized for past actions, Tip was still cautious about her intentions.

This episode focused on showing the connections between the people involved and understanding what happened. Tip gave viewers a step-by-step look at the events and shared facts she confirmed herself.

The discussion helped clarify what led to Allen’s arrest and how Amara’s actions fit into the story. The episode offered a clear and neutral update for viewers following the drama.

Talking to Gina and Hawt Topic in Love and Hip Hop: Miami

Miami Tip explained what she learned from talking to Gina, Allen’s wife. She said she didn’t know at first why Allen was arrested but got some information from Gina about who might be involved.

“I didn’t know yet why Allen was arrested, but I did get some tea from Gina on who might be involved,” Tip said.

Tip also met with Hawt Topic and Sonyae to hear their thoughts and get different views on the situation. She said she wanted to talk to people who were not connected to Amara.

“I need to talk this out with people who are not under Amara’s direct influence,” she said.

Tip shared information about Allen’s past and his connections, including his college history and links to the Johnsons. She wanted to be careful before saying anything publicly.

The conversation revealed that Tip was attempting to understand the facts and hear all sides before forming any judgments. It focused on being clear and careful about the story around Allen’s arrest.

Amara’s role and the arrest in Love and Hip Hop: Miami

Tip discussed Amara’s involvement and stated that even after apologizing, Amara’s actions still raised concern.

“Obviously, I heard Amara’s side of the story about it. She decided to get herself involved and started making comments,” Tip said.

Tip also spoke directly to Allen’s wife to confirm the facts in Love and Hip Hop: Miami.

“I went to the source. The wife. So this is what happened. She knew they was married,” Tip explained.

Tip described how Amara was at the airport the day Allen was arrested and said Gina thought Amara was trying to interfere. Tip also shared that Allen had past connections that might be linked to the arrest. She confirmed some financial and contract details from Allen’s wife, adding more information to the story.

The episode focused on understanding what happened and why. Tip said it was essential to speak directly with the people involved to ensure the facts were accurate. She wanted to know everyone’s side before making any conclusions. The episode provided viewers with a clear and factual account of Allen’s arrest and Amara’s role in the situation.

