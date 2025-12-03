Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane star Kimora Lee Simmons dismisses speculation about not being a self-starter

Kimora Lee Simmons (Image via Instagram/@kimoraleesimmons)

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane premiered December 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on E!

The show's star, Kimora Lee Simmons, has been making a name for herself for quite some time now. The television star and entrepreneur has kick-started her career as a model. She walked for Chanel at the age of 13 and established her Baby Phat empire.

The media mogul recently opened up about her life and career in an interview with The New York Post. Simmons pointed out that, contrary to ongoing speculations, she has been working since she was 10 and believes that “a woman can be an entrepreneur on her own."

She said:

“I am a working, living, breathing representation that women are strong and can achieve things on their own and can be powerful of their own merit."

Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane star Kimora Lee Simmons opens up about her career

Kimora Lee Simmons pointed out in her interview with The New York Post that being a successful woman does not mean that someone did not give her good advice or help her up in the business. The television star explained.

“It means you didn’t have to do nefarious acts to be accomplished and successful, and that’s kind of a thing I get sick of hearing about women everywhere,” she said. “It’s always got to be, ‘Well, how did you do that?’ Everything is not a, ‘How did you do that?’ You did that with your own work and efforts.”

Simmons also took this opportunity to reflect on her friendship with notable model Naomi Campbell.

“We are [close], I haven’t talked to her in a while. Naomi is always going to be Naomi, but she definitely, in the past, has supported me and was very kind to me, coming up when I was little and showing me the ropes.”

Kimora Lee Simmons reveals the real reason behind her return to reality television

Kimora Lee Simmons recently made her comeback on reality television after a long break; however, the entrepreneur pointed out that a lot has changed since then.

“I feel like people around me are like, ‘Oh god, you're so crazy, This is so much going on. You should have cameras. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I've been there, done that.’ But people are like, ‘No, no, I'm really serious.’ And soon, it became more than just words. That ‘I'm really serious’ talk becomes a ‘here we go, we just need you to have a little meeting.’ And I'm like, ‘Really? People come in, like, ‘I remember you in—or you did this,’” she said, “It's funny. I think they like it.”

The media mogul pointed out that a lot has changed in her life, as she has changed careers several times, had multiple husbands and made various investments. Now she felt like it was the right time to make a return after a decade-long hiatus. Her children also make appearances in the season premiere, giving fans a glimpse into the lives of the mother-daughter duo.

Stay tuned for more updates.