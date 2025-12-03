Did Tony Hawk and Henry Rollins launch a retirement home for aging skaters and punks? Viral claim debunked

Tony Hawk and Henry Rollins are allegedly going to open a retirement home for their elderly fans (representative image). (Photo by Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Tony Hawk and Henry Rollins are going viral on Facebook after a page claimed that the skateboarder and musician allegedly planned to open a retirement home for aging skaters and punks.

The page, Pleatherface Lives, stated in its post that the two celebrities would reportedly open the Line Break Lodge in Southern California next year. It would supposedly include a low-impact skate and movement courtyard, a music lounge, creative rooms, DIY-made-easy workshops, and a cafe.

The retirement home would seemingly have supportive, respectful staff members who are knowledgeable about "punk and skate history." Henry Rollins allegedly said the idea came from talking to fans in their 60s and 70s. Tony Hawk also reportedly agreed with the plan, claiming that elderly skaters wanted a retirement home dedicated to their interests.

The Facebook post is fake, as Tony Hawk and Henry Rollins did not launch a retirement home for aging skaters and punks. The page's bio clearly states that it uploads memes and satirical stories. The two celebrities did not share such plans either.

The post went viral, garnering over 61,000 reactions and 4,000 comments. Netizens joked that they would like to be in such retirement homes.

"Artist for hire. Logos, album covers, whatever you need. From cute to creepy and in between. Also, a dump for memes I find funny and Satire Stories. Join me, let's get weird," the Facebook page Pleatherface Lives stated.

Tony Hawk gave a health update last month

The 57-year-old skateboarder gave an interview to USA Today last month. He shared that he took a cancer detection blood test called Cancerguard. It is able to detect various types of cancers.

Notably, Tony's father passed away from lung cancer, and he told the news outlet that he was "nervous" to see the test results. Hawk shared that he changed his diet and overall lifestyle in the past few years.

He then brought up his skateboarding accident in 2022, when he fractured his femur in three places. Tony said that the injury reminded him that he could not be young forever like Peter Pan. He noted that he started exercising after his accident, and it increased his stamina, flexibility, and overall strength.

"That was literally the hardest lesson, that I'm not Peter Pan, and if I want to continue to do this at a high level, I have to work outside of just skating," Tony Hawk stated.

Hawk said he wanted to take better care of his health so he could be present for his children and grandchildren. He noted that he skateboards every day, and people are reportedly often surprised when they find out his age.

In the interview, he briefly mentioned his back pain. He uploaded a video of skateboarding inside an empty clinic on November 21. In the caption, Tony Hawk wrote that he received treatment for neck pain and was happy with the results.

He returned for stem cell treatments on his lower back. The public figure recommended the clinic to his followers. Stay tuned for more updates on Tony Hawk.