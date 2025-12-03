What happened to YSL Woody's son? Rapper lays newborn to rest in heartbreaking video

SYMBOL - 24 November 2023, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: A father holds his child's hand during an infant handling course. In the coalition agreement, the governing parties SPD, Greens and FDP announced that they would introduce a two-week paid leave of absence for partners after the birth of a child. Different terms are used to describe the plan, sometimes paternity leave, sometimes paternity leave - as it would mostly benefit fathers. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The funeral of YSL Woody’s son was recently completed. A video of the event has gone viral. It was originally shared by the rapper himself on Tuesday, December 2, on Instagram. The Shade Room acquired a glimpse, posting it on the same day.

The clip shows Woody’s son being taken by two people to be laid to rest. The artist can be spotted walking in the back. He is seemingly accompanied by his girlfriend.

Many other individuals appeared at the same spot, including kids, to offer condolences.

YSL Woody’s caption says that he wants to thank the “WILLIE A WATKINS FUNERAL HOME” along with those who were present on the occasion.

He additionally expressed gratitude to his car team and his security, as he wrote:



“My security team for keep everyone feeling safe K9 personal protection team and imma end it with GOD thank you lord for my baby your love and mercy and your forgiveness thank you for family and friends. It’s so much I wanna say but imma make a video later I’m bout to go enjoy our company and family.”









Also known as Kenneth Copeland, he announced the death of his son last month.

According to Distractify, the baby reportedly lost his life from an unexpected seizure, which was claimed in some reports shared on Facebook.

While revealing the news initially, YSL Woody did not share a lot of details. He later shared some photos featuring the baby with his girlfriend. It started with a snap taken at the hospital.

.It was followed by some solo shots, where the parents were sleeping beside the baby. A separate photo of the child was also added to the post. The caption stated:



“Someone gonna pay.”



YSL Woody shared another lengthy tribute for his child on social media







The Atlanta, Georgia, native has been sharing multiple posts in memory of his baby over the last few days.

The latest funeral video also grabbed a lot of attention. Netizens expressed grief over everything that happened as they reacted in the comments.

Shortly after the clip went viral, YSL Woody shared a few more words for his son. He wrote that his child changed him into a better person, and the baby’s hands were a symbol of strength.

Kenneth even described himself as the “luckiest person”, adding that the pain he feels after the loss of his child will not heal so easily.



“I say things out of anger & frustration, never again. You humble me & gave me unbelievable strength I still feels your presence. You will never be forgotten, in 2months your presence touched the world. Millions of ppl watched you, God is a God of love he sent you with so much of it!!!”, he continued.



Copeland wrote that he won’t let go of his girlfriend since the latter remains his only strength for now.

Kenneth added that he is feeling empty after the incident, and he will always miss his child. Copeland said in the end:



“REST IN PEACE KXC-JR. Lord I asked you protect us from the wickedness of this world.”



Apart from being active in the rapping industry, YSL Woody has also been a popular face in the world of social media. Copeland has various singles in his credits, such as I Don’t Recall and Penthouse.