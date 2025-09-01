Why is YSL Woody trending ? Video purportedly showing rapper shot and lying in the middle of the street sparks concern

YSL Woody (Photo: Instagram/@saycheesedigital)

YSL Woody is trending on social media as a video of him lying on the road with blood on his face is spreading on the internet. The rapper, whose real name is Kenneth Copeland, was a star witness in the infamous YSL Records racketeering trial.

In the viral video, a group of men surrounded the rapper, trying to wake him up, as the one taking the video warned them not to move him. The details behind the viral video are unclear. Some unverified reports by internet users stated that YSL Woody fell off his dirt bike, and despite the rumors, he is alive.

Netizens were seemingly confused by the viral video. While some assumed that YSL Woody was reportedly shot and passed away, some claimed that he had only fallen off a bike. One X user (@TJay1k) speculated that the accident report was fake, and he was allegedly targeted for speaking about the YSL RICO trial on his livestream.

"Man… if he's still alive we bout to see a crash out of the year candidate," one netizen wrote.

"That sounds really serious, hope he's okay and it's not as bad as it looks," another X user wrote.

"Nobody finds it ironic that Lil Woody "fell off his bike" right after all this YSL sh*t done went down?? Ni**a been riding his bike all his life and never done fell until now," another user added.

What did YSL Woody say in his recent livestreams?

Copeland shared on an August 31, 2025, livestream that rapper Future was not involved in the YSL RICO trial, and he reportedly only had problems related to women.

"Future ain't known to be on none of this bullsh*t that we on. Future is known to be about his paper. If you can see, Future don't have nothing but h*e problems. 'Cause that's what he do. He gon' run through them. He locked in. Give Future credit when it's due," YSL Woody said.

Future was one of the rappers who publicly supported Young Thug during the trial. YSL Woody was then asked who snitched the most, and he responded that he didn't know and didn't care.

Last year, during the YSL RICO trial, Copeland testified against Young Thug. While he repeatedly went viral for saying unpredictable things and even firing his stand-in attorney during his testimony, Woody shared that he made up lies about Young Thug to distract the police officers.

On August 29, 2025, Kenneth Copeland shared in his livestream that people often said during the trial that Young Thug didn't pay for his lawyers. YSL Woody stated that it was not his responsibility, and he only initially defended Young Thug because he was "manipulated."

"'That man got all this money. He was supposed to take care of all of y'all.' But it ain't his job to do that. That's me. I'm defending him," Woody said.

Lil Woody's current whereabouts are unknown. Although rumors of his supposed dirt bike accident are spreading, there are no official reports. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the rapper.