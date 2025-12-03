“It feels great”: Lisa Vanderpump opens up about Vanderpump Rules reboot

Vanderpump Rules (Image via Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules season 12 reboot premiered on Tuesday, December 2 at 9 pm ET/PT exclusively on Bravo. Viewers can stream it the next day on Peacock. Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she initially thought of changing the name of the reboot and eventualy went ahead with the original one.

She also took this moment to point out that former cast members Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz were extremely supportive of the reboot.

As the very first episode is already here, chaos has already begun as Lisa Vanderpump was seen having a heated conversation with a newcomer as she further threatens him to leave her notable restaurant in the season premiere. While talking about the much awaited reboot, Lisa Vanderpump told The Hollywood Reporter,

“It feels great, really. But it’s almost just like the cameras have started rolling, because most of them worked here before.”

Vanderpump Rules reboot: Lisa and newcomer Marcus get into a heated argument

As the new cast members were introduced in the season premiere, Marcus Johnson already stirred the pot as Lisa Vanderpump was not quite pleased.

It was revealed that Marcus and another fellow newcomer Venus Binkley were having alcohol in the kitchen. After the discovery, Lisa took matters in her own hands as she said,

“And you know what the worst thing about it is? It’s that here you are, training somebody that I think is going to be a part of the team, and you know how you’re training him? You’re training him to get s**t-faced like you.”

Marcus seemingly stormed out of the restaurant, as he told the producers outside that he did not expect Lisa to come at him like this. He further claimed that even his co-workers were doing the same thing but he “got caught”.

Lisa Vanderpump reveals how the reboot cast was selected

As Vanderpump Rules reboot is here, the season premiere has already managed to make a buzz around. Long time cast members Lisa Vanderpump recently revealed how these people were selected for the new season.

Lisa explained how the cast members were already working at SUR when they were approached for the reboot. Lisa further said,

“I knew we had another group of cohesive people that had worked here for years. So I thought, ‘Okay, let’s put them on camera, see what the network thinks,’ and they loved them, but the authenticity was key to me,” she said about the new group. “I didn’t want to start again and try to get a group of people together and have them start working for me. That wouldn’t have worked.”

While talking further about the casting, Lisa explained how a couple were added later to the game before they started filming as Lisa admitted that she wanted to work on a "group that has cohesion and authenticity". The Bravo star further pointed out,

"Marcus and Kim and Demy, they’d worked here, Venus [as well], for years. I mean, I’m not going back to the OGs, but [they were working here] definitely for a few years. So there was already comfortability at the restaurant, Like we [how] took Scheana and Tom Sandoval, they used to work at Villa Blanca in the old days. But with this group, no, they were here and they were doing it.."

Stay tuned for more updates.