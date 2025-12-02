"Looking for attention in all the wrong places": Vanderpump Rules' Kim reacts to Natalie's closeness with Marcus

Kim from Vanderpump Rules (Image via Instagram/@kimalexisss)

Vanderpump Rules returned to screens with season 12 on December 2, 2025. The premiere, titled Sur-ving Drama, saw newcomer Kim Suarez clash with her co-star Natalie Maguire over her closeness with boyfriend, Marcus Johnson.

Although Natalie defended her bond with Marcus as a relationship between siblings, Kim continued to express her discomfort with how close they were. In one segment of the episode, she admitted her honest feelings about Natalie’s behavior around Marcus, saying:



“Natalie’s one of my closest friends here in L.A., but ever since her breakup, she’s been looking for attention in all the wrong places, including my boyfriend.”



Natalie returned to the show after being suspended for shouting at her ex-boyfriend, Paulo Gorsse, in front of customers. At the time, she got into a heated argument with Paulo after she asked him to unblock her number. Eventually, the two of them broke up.

Having returned to the show in season 12, Natalie hoped for a fresh start, but soon encountered trouble when she grew closer to Marcus, Kim’s boyfriend.

The premiere saw Kim openly question Natalie’s relationship with Marcus, which took many co-stars by surprise. Stassi Schroeder Clark, in particular, criticized Kim’s behavior, noting that there was no harm in a man and a woman being friends.

Vanderpump Rules season 12 episode 1: Kim calls out Natalie in front of everyone, leading to a heated argument







In one segment of the episode, Kim and Marcus were shown discussing their relationship, both agreeing that they were in a good and healthy place. However, Kim warned Marcus that she would no longer be happy if he continued hugging Natalie.

In the following scene, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that Natalie had been sending Marcus ‘Good Morning’ text messages and pictures of heels, and that she was not pleased with either.

According to her, Natalie’s text messages were “inappropriate” to send to someone she was not dating. Additionally, she branded the heel pictures as a “guy’s fantasy,” saying that they were called “f**k me heels for a reason.”

In the meantime, Marcus tried to clear the air with Natalie, telling her that certain things were exclusive to them and that they had a different understanding between each other.



“We have our banter, we have our friendship, and it’s not romantic,” Natalie agreed.



Marcus stated that they were “crash out queens,” assuring her that they were “cool.”

Tensions escalated when Kim openly stated during an outing that Natalie and Marcus were not friends.

Hearing Kim’s opinion left Natalie shocked, as she argued that Marcus treated her like his sister. However, Kim remained unconvinced, saying that they did not know anything about each other beyond what happened in SUR.

While the two went at each other, Stassi took to a confessional to express her views on the conflict.



“Kim being upset with Natalie wanting to be friends with Marcus? What are we in the 1900s?” she asked.



The Vanderpump Rules star added that Kim’s reaction was “psychotic.”

Elsewhere, Natalie told the cameras that she had “photographic evidence” that she knew Marcus even before he knew Kim. Based on that, she found Kim’s discomfort with their friendship odd.

In the meantime, Venus told Marcus that he should have defended Natalie in the feud. But Marcus refused to go against his girlfriend, knowing he would have to face tension upon returning home with her.

Regardless, Venus remained disappointed in his behavior.

Even later, in the episode, Kim reiterated her stance, convinced that if given the chance, Natalie would have been intimate with Marcus.

Stay tuned for more updates.