The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6 Episode 12 recap: Tempers boil at Bronwyn's Boston bash as Meredith fires back at addiction claims

Bronwyn Newport (Image via Getty)

When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) Season 6 Episode 12 — titled “First Amendment Rights, and Wrongs” — began, a celebratory mood quickly turned combustible.

The trigger: Bronwyn Newport’s colonial-themed "Boston Tea Party" gathering meant to mark her U.S. citizenship.

What was intended as a unifying gesture ended up exploding into fresh conflict between Whitney Rose and Meredith Marks — culminating in explosive accusations, demands for drug tests, and a fractured group dynamic within the cast.

RHOSLC Season 6 Episode 12: The Boston Tea Party that blew up

The episode opened with Bronwyn picking up her husband, Todd, at the airport in a full inflatable-sloth costume — a dramatic, awkward attempt at normalcy after previous relationship turmoil.

To attempt reconciliation among the cast, Bronwyn organized a “spill the Boston tea party,” a colonial-era themed event intended to air out old rumors and “form a new constitution.” She explained:



“The colonists were angry because they were being taxed without representation. And many of us in this group often feel that we are not represented correctly... So we are going to have a little similar enactment of what the Boston Tea Party is... first they had the protests, they spilled the tea, and after the mess was made, they cleaned it up and were able to move forward … and I think that applies to us today in this group of friends.”



The Housewives arrived in full 1700s attire — complete with colonial wigs — and prepared to submit their grievances anonymously by writing names on slips of paper and tossing them into a makeshift “harbor.” The games began:



One slip targeted Lisa Barlow, questioning whether she actually owned the horse that she claimed to own.



Another slip indicated a flirtation by Britani Bateman with a crew member from a yacht trip.



Even jokes aimed: one note jabbed at a rumor involving Todd supposedly farting while cheating.



But the mood soured dramatically when Whitney called Meredith an “alcoholic” and a “pill popper,” diving headfirst into the group’s most serious unresolved conflict — the infamous plane-ride incident.

Meredith retaliated by distributing drug-test kits, offering them to every woman present. No one agreed to take one.

Lisa reacted in her confessional with anger at the accusation:



“Imagine your friend is emotional and upset, and instead of having compassion, you label her crazy and a drug addict. What the f**k is wrong with you guys?”



Meredith ultimately stood her ground:



“There’s no resolution, and I doubt there will be today, so I think we should move on.”



In a final gesture — perhaps symbolic — Bronwyn attempted to give the group a fresh start by proposing a set of new “house rules.”

Among them: no discussing marriages, families, or businesses. Meredith’s own amendment? “Hear ye, hear ye! Stop the reactive abuse.” To which Whitney retorted emotionally:



“Thank you for giving me a definition of your behavior, Meredith.”



Yet even with that attempt at a formal reset, the undercurrent remained: the fundamental schism between Meredith and Whitney remained far from healed.

Underlying threads: Business failures, past infidelities & deferred peace

Outside the Tea Party chaos, the episode threaded in multiple personal dramas already unraveling.

Whitney remained embittered over the collapse of her business venture, the beauty company Wild Rose Beauty, which she claimed failed after merging into a new entity. In her confessional, she said:



“That was my everything. Now it’s gone.”



Bronwyn, meanwhile, juggled unresolved tensions with her husband, Todd, recently embroiled in infidelity rumors.

Despite this, she tried to mask awkwardness with humor (the sloth costume) and proceeded with her attempt to reset the group dynamic with the Tea Party event.

And while some members attempted honest reflections or lighter moments — from dismissive gossip about horses to awkward flirtations — the night ended with bruised egos, untested drug-test kits, and little hope of unity.

What was meant to be a symbolic “new constitution” turned out to reveal just how fragile the group’s unity remained, especially when serious accusations and personal history are still unresolved. The conclusion: a fragile ceasefire — not a reconciliation.

Stay tuned for more updates.