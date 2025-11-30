The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Britani Bateman's couple photo draws backlash as Jared Osmond defends their relationship

Britani Bateman (Image via Getty)

A recent Instagram post featuring Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond has sparked social-media uproar, culminating in comments being disabled shortly after the backlash, and prompting Osmond himself to respond publicly on behalf of the pair.

The event has shed a new light on the off-screen drama between them and their on-and-off relationship, which has also been a major plotline on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Social media drama amplifies real-life relationship tensions







The Instagram post in question showed Bateman and Osmond posing together — holiday-style photos that appeared intimate and celebratory.

One viewer left a blunt comment:



“Nooooo ma’am. Britani, focus on your kids and drop this drongo.”



Soon after, Jared Osmond stepped in publicly under the post:



“I know it's a talking point on the show, but you do realize her children are full-grown adults now and she’s 54. Entitled to a relationship. All the best.”



Bateman disabled comments on the post shortly thereafter, effectively shutting down further public reaction.

The exchange quickly generated headlines and renewed scrutiny — not just over the posts themselves, but over the broader pattern of their relationship, which has long been contentious both on-screen and online.

On Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Season 5 premiere, Bateman admitted that over eight months, she and Osmond had broken up 16 times.

In the Season 6 premiere — aired September 16, 2025 — Bateman revealed that the pair had gotten briefly engaged in December 2024.

Their engagement ended two weeks later. She said:



“Our children weren’t on board …we decided to call it off.”



However, despite the separation, there are photos like the recent one which show that their on-off relationship is not over.

The fact that they appear publicly on social media as a couple once again clearly generates powerful responses among their fans and followers.

Fallout, defences, and the broader Real Housewives of Salt Lake City context

The social media backlash was swift enough that Bateman disabled comments on the post. That move alone suggests the amount or severity of criticism may have been substantial.

Osmond’s reply under the post attempted to reframe the criticism by noting that Bateman’s children are adults and that she, at 54, “is entitled to a relationship.”

However, it is not the first controversial moment the couple has been involved in. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have had their relationship as a central point, which has been criticised by fans and castmates alike due to its instability.

In June 2025, Bateman publicly announced that Osmond had dumped her. She told Us Weekly that although he came “begging back,” they decided they wanted different things.

On his part, Osmond has talked of being misrepresented by the editing of the show.

He asserted that any scene that depicted him as a manipulative person or someone who is not committed is because producers were selective.

Nevertheless, the two continue to share photos, to the extent of causing both online responses, such as the comment that spurred this recent scandal and reminding the RHOSLC fans of their plot.

For Bateman, disabling comments might offer a reprieve, but the fact that the post went up — and that Osmond publicly responded — ensures that the conversation around their relationship remains alive.

Within a show built on drama, conflict, and reconciliation, that may be exactly the outcome they expect — or dread.

Stay tuned for more updates.