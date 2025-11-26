The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert, faces new trouble as his wife files for divorce weeks after his latest arrest

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby attends DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's 2024 at a private residence on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., is once again at the center of legal trouble, and this time the consequences directly affect his home.

His wife, Alexiana Arian Smokoff, has officially filed for divorce just weeks after Robert’s most recent arrest, for violating a prior restraining order on November 9, 2025.

According to documents filed in Salt Lake County District Court on November 24, 2025, Smokoff seeks to end the marriage under strict conditions intended to protect both parties.

The petition states a set of prohibitions that bar either side from harassing, intimidating, or disturbing the other "by any means, including electronically."

What did the lawyers of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's son say on the case

The court documents reviewed by People further prohibit either party from committing a series of actions, including:

"Domestic violence or abuse against the other party or a child, use the other party’s name, likeness, image, or identification to get credit, open an account for service, or obtain a service, cancel or interfere with telephone, utility, or other services used by the other party, cancel, modify, terminate, change the beneficiary." It also prohibits terminating any "policy of health insurance, homeowner's or renter's insurance, automobile insurance, or life insurance."

The legal separation comes shortly after Robert Jr.’s arrest on November 9, 2025, on charges of violating a pretrial protective order, a Class A misdemeanor in Utah.

According to the arrest records, reviewed by People, he was also charged with property damage/destruction loss, assault on a peace officer or military SVC member in uniform, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, interfering with a peace officer, and criminal trespassing.

He remains in the Salt Lake County Jail, where he was booked the same day. His attorney released a statement acknowledging Robert Jr.’s role in the situation, telling PEOPLE in an exclusive statement:

"Today, Robert Cosby took responsibility for the mistakes he has made and the pain he has caused his ex-wife and her family. Robert was slow to recognize that his marriage was over. He continued to make contact with his ex-wife in an effort to reconcile. He now realizes that the relationship is over and he must move on."

However, this was not the first time The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's son got arrested, as he encountered the police earlier on September 6, 2025.

He allegedly attempted to enter his father-in-law’s home by climbing through a dog door and was then accused of assaulting someone on the property’s front lawn.

When officers instructed him to get on the ground, he reportedly did not comply at first. He was ultimately arrested and charged with trespassing, assault, failure to obey officers, and multiple violations of court orders.

Mary Cosby addressed her son’s September arrest in an earlier exclusive interview with PEOPLE, when she noted that:

It was for his good. I think he needed that......I feel like he needed that and that he understands that that's the wrong journey.

Mary also explained that Robert Jr. and Alexiana had a complicated living arrangement before their split. Although Alexiana had been living in the Cosby household, Mary says they had recently “moved her out,” which may have triggered the events leading to his trespassing charge.

She's out of our house now, so they snuck out to be together and got caught. So the parents made sure that he [was arrested for trespassing].

The 53-year-old The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had also cast doubt on whether the marriage was ever legitimate, revealing that she had never seen a marriage certificate and claiming:

I still don't believe she's his wife. I think they were out of their mind, and they maybe made up something. They said that the marriage license is in a safe, and the safe is locked, and they have to bust it open because they lost the key. They're toxic together.

