"Laban Pilipinas!" – Physical: Asia Mark “Mugen” Striegl reflects on how the experience built resilience within Team Philippines

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@markmugen)

Team Philippines participated in the Netflix reality competition Physical: Asia, featuring athletes from eight countries competing in physically and mentally demanding challenges.

Mixed martial arts champion Mark "Mugen" Striegl represented the country alongside CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag, rugby player Justin Coveney, strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin, and Olympic athlete Robyn Lauren Brown, with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao serving as team captain.

Reflecting on the experience, Striegl highlighted the support and motivation within the team, stating,

"Thanks to everyone who believed in us. Laban Pilipinas!"

The competition provided a structured environment that tested endurance, teamwork, and strategic planning throughout the challenges.

Team Philippines’ experience and preparation in Physical: Asia

Instagram posts reflecting the team experience

On November 19, 2025, Striegl shared photos of the team on Instagram with the caption:

"Physical: Asia pushed us, shaped us, and gave us a team I’ll always be proud of."

Earlier, on November 12, he posted another message describing the experience as a "rollercoaster" and adventure, noting that it was an honor and privilege to represent the country and expressing gratitude to everyone who supported the team. He also acknowledged his teammates and stated that he hoped they showed the Filipino fighting spirit to the fullest with "Laban Pilipinas."

Reflections on teamwork and guidance

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda on November 22, Striegl shared his experience working with Manny Pacquiao as team captain. He recalled,

"He's the one and only Manny Pacquiao and it was surreal competing alongside him. I remember one time, in between shoots, we were sitting on the side waiting for our turn and he was just giving us tips on eating bananas for potassium and sharing the importance of being hydrated for competitions. He was so cool."

CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag also described Pacquiao’s guidance, noting that in all their quests, he remained "faithful" to his beliefs, often beginning with a prayer to ask for guidance before the team started each challenge.

She emphasized that his approach was consistent throughout the competition and helped set the tone for the team’s focus.

Liwanag added that the team introduction on the show highlighted Pacquiao’s prominence, explaining that standing next to him felt like having her "idol" right beside her, and it showed how highly the other athletes regarded him within the competition.

Team structure and show format

During an earlier virtual interview uploaded on Gia Allana's YouTube channel prior to the show’s release, Pacquiao explained that what excited him most about joining Physical: Asia was the variety of "challenges" the team would face throughout the competition.

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that he had seen the program before and liked it, so after they explained the concept and the format to him, he decided to take part.

Pacquiao equally pointed out the well-rounded Team Philippines that consisted of individuals who had power, speed, and "strategic" planning.

They were a team of people who, according to him, collaborated to devise strategies and synchronize their initiatives in order to overcome the tasks given in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌competition.

Netflix​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ describes the new season as the first global competition for the franchise, with the athletes from eight different countries participating in physically and mentally challenging quests.

The program used the inspired elements of Korean architecture and mythology for its content, such as a judge modeled after a Jeoseungsaja, guardians made of folklore, and quests with celestial motifs symbolizing power and difficulty.

Moreover, producer Jang Hogi said that the incorporation of traditional music and instruments in the performance segments was the means through which the show incorporates Korean "artistry" and the cultural heritage to the audience all over the world, thereby not only visually but also thematically enhancing the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌competition.

