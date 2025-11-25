"I can still get stronger" – Physical: Asia star Kana Watanabe shares how competing with elite Asian fighters helped her improve

Kana Watanabe prepares to fight against Jena Bishop during the first round of the PFL 2025 World Tournament (Image via Getty)

Kana Watanabe, a participant on the latest season of Physical: Asia, described her experience competing with top Asian athletes as an opportunity for personal development.

In her Instagram post on November 22, 2025, she stated,

"It was a great experience that taught me I can still get stronger."

Watanabe highlighted the combination of individual effort and team interaction in martial arts, emphasizing how the environment allowed her to identify areas for improvement while engaging in challenges with skilled opponents.

She documented her journey on the program through multiple posts, providing insight into her interactions with teammates and her progress.

Competing with elite Asian fighters: Kana Watanabe’s Physical: Asia experience

Watanabe reflected on the intensity of competing against other elite athletes in the region. In her November 22 Instagram post, she wrote,

"The time I spent fighting with all my might against strong Asian athletes was truly enjoyable and an irreplaceable happiness."

She emphasized that martial arts is an individual sport, noting that a fighter is always alone in the "cage." At the same time, Watanabe recognized the value of collaboration, explaining that fighting together with teammates provided an important learning experience.

She underscored her exposure to high-level competition and its role in her assessment of her own abilities.

Team dynamics and support

Watanabe shared her experience with her Japanese team in a post on November 21, 2025.

She described how team cohesion developed over time, writing that she and her teammates met on the first day and by the end of the program, had become a "family."

She outlined how team members supported one another through challenging moments:

"Every day was hard, but we called out to each other and continued to support each other when times were tough."

The post also detailed individual roles within the team. She identified Nonoka Ozaki as "our 'little sister of the team,'" noting that despite her age, she was entrusted with significant responsibility.

Sharon​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ called Soichi Hashimoto the very first "batter" who changed the whole team's energy and said that Ito Yoshio was an "ace" who went beyond the expectations all the time.

The single hand, Yushin Okami was pointed out as the spiritual "pillar" of the team, the one who brought members together and made the big decisions.

Lastly, Katchan, Katsumi was acknowledged as the mastermind of the Japanese team, the one who gave them the game plan and was their rock. Watanabe expressed the power of these individuals not only on the team's level but also in her own ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌involvement.

Reflections on growth and future goals

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ participating in Physical: Asia, Watanabe recorded the processes by which interaction and watching other athletes helped her comprehend her strong points and her weaknesses.

She admitted the push that was given to her by the teammates and stated that there were moments when she felt "anxiety" about whether she was of help to the team but because of their support she was encouraged to go ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌on.

She also expressed gratitude to the program for creating a platform for these experiences, stating,

"I want to become even stronger and come back here again."

Watanabe concluded her reflections by expressing that she can proudly identify as a "part of this team," emphasizing her formal inclusion and connection with the group.

