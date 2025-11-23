"Gave me the push I needed" – Physical: Asia’s Kana Watanabe reflects on support and unity from Team Japan

Kana Watanabe prepares to fight against Jena Bishop during the first round of the PFL 2025 World Tournament (Image via Getty)

Kana Watanabe addressed the support she received from her teammates on Physical: Asia through an Instagram post dated November 21, 2025. She referred to the group as a unified team and stated,

"The presence of my teammates and their kind words always gave me the push I needed. Thank you so much."

Watanabe explained that interactions within the group contributed to her participation throughout the competition and noted that their presence impacted her performance.

Kana Watanabe reflects on team support and shared experiences during Physical: Asia

Team formation and early interactions

Watanabe wrote that the meeting of the members occurred on the first day, explaining that she first met them on that day and later described the group as a "family."

She added that shared tasks and daily routines created consistent communication among the members. She also stated,

"Every day was hard, but we called out to each other and continued to support each other when times were tough."

She described her time with the group as sustained interaction, noting that she "enjoyed spending time with everyone."

These descriptions formed the basis of how she viewed the structure and collaboration within the team during the program. Watanabe also mentioned that this period influenced her performance and motivation.

Individual contributions within Team Japan

Watanabe highlighted each member’s specific role. Regarding Nonoka, she wrote,

"Despite being the youngest, she was entrusted with a heavy responsibility and worked really hard under the pressure."

She added that Nonoka was viewed by the team as the “little sister of the team” and explained that Nonoka’s growth and strength were moments she repeatedly recognized.

She also mentioned Soichi, explaining that he functioned as an all-round member capable of contributing in any area.

Watanabe added that Soichi often spoke up during difficult moments, and she referred to him as the “secret MVP” in her explanation of his role.

Watanabe also wrote about Ito, describing him as performing at a level she identified as “superhuman beyond superhuman” and noted that he served as the team’s “absolute ace.”

She also explained that working with him changed her perception of age-related limits and stated her intention to develop skills similar to his.

For Captain Okami, she wrote that he acted as the group’s central figure and guiding presence. She explained that his words offered support during difficult moments and that he handled major decisions to lead the team toward results.

Watanabe also addressed Katchan, explaining that he served as the team’s strategic center and was recognized as the “brains behind the Japanese team.” She noted,

"He always kept a cool head and came up with precise strategies. His words helped Japan become stronger time and time again."

Watanabe’s personal reflections on support

Watanabe wrote about moments of uncertainty, explaining that there were times when she felt anxiety about whether she was being of any help to the team.

She expressed her sincere gratitude to the program that provided the opportunity to perform on the stage and highlighted her determination to improve. She emphasized her "grateful" sentiment and her goal to become stronger and return to the same platform in the future.

In concluding her post, she highlighted her journey and the sense of belonging she has within the group, underlining her pride in being an integral "part" of the team and her connection to its collective efforts.

