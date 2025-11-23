Did anyone win the $633 million Powerball jackpot? Saturday’s drawing ends without a winner as the prize continues to grow

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: A customer holds a Powerball lottery ticket after purchasing it at the Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after another drawing ended without a big winner. Saturday’s drawing on November 22 had a huge prize of $633 million, but no ticket matched all six numbers.

Because of that, the jackpot has now increased again and will be worth an estimated $654 million for the next drawing on Monday, November 24.

Many players were hoping to take home the giant prize this weekend, but the winning numbers did not match a full ticket. Even so, thousands of smaller prizes were still won across the country.

Saturday’s winning numbers

The winning numbers for the November 22 Powerball draw were:

28 – 32 – 36 – 51 – 69

Powerball: 2

Power Play: 2x

If someone had matched all five numbers plus the Powerball, they would have won the full jackpot. Since that did not happen, the prize will continue to roll over.

The Powerball jackpot grows every time there is no winner, which is why players are now looking forward to the next drawing with even more excitement.

Recent Powerball history

This jackpot streak comes only a few months after an extremely large win. On September 6, two players—one in Missouri and one in Texas—won the $1.79 billion Powerball jackpot, which was the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

After that big win, the prize reset to $20 million for the next drawing on September 8.

That September jackpot was also one of only a few in American history to cross the billion-dollar mark. The only jackpot larger than that was the $2.04 billion win in November 2022, when a single ticket bought in California matched all the numbers. That remains the highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball jackpots of over $1 billion have happened six times before. These massive prizes only appear when many drawings pass without a winner, causing the jackpot to keep increasing. This month’s growing prize is another example of how quickly the jackpot can climb when no one claims it.

How rare is it to win the jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are very low. Powerball says the chance of hitting all six numbers is 1 in 292.2 million. This is why the prize often rolls over many times before someone finally wins it.

Even though the jackpot is extremely hard to win, millions of people continue to play because even smaller prizes can be exciting. Matching fewer numbers can still bring winnings ranging from a few dollars to major amounts like $50,000 or even $1 million if certain combinations are hit.

Mega Millions jackpots also reach huge amounts

Powerball isn’t the only game that offers giant prizes. Mega Millions has also crossed the billion-dollar mark several times. Its largest jackpot so far was $1.603 billion, won by a player in Florida on August 8.

Both games work in a similar way: if no one wins the jackpot in a drawing, the prize grows for the next round.

What happens next?

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday, November 24, and the jackpot is estimated to be $654 million. Players across the country will now be checking their tickets again, hoping that this time could be their lucky night.