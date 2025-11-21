Powerball jackpot jumps to $629 million as players wait for Saturday’s big drawing

South Pasadena, CA - October 01: Powerball and Mega Millions lotto tickets are sold at Foremost Liquor Store on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in South Pasadena, CA. The Powerball lottery has reached the 1 billion mark with an estimated $1.04 billion jackpot, for the next drawing on Monday night after no grand prize winner in Saturday's drawing. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​The Powerball jackpot has become very big again. Since nobody won the jackpot on Wednesday night, the prize has now grown to $629 million. Many people across the country are excited and are waiting for the next draw on Saturday.

Even though there was no jackpot winner, one person in Massachusetts did win a good amount. A ticket worth $50,000was sold at Skip’s Country Store in Rowley. This ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number. It was not the big prize, but it was still a strong win.

​Powerball prize increases after no jackpot winner

The jackpot is now at $629 million, and the cash value is $294.5 million if the winner chooses the lump-sum option. The prize went up because nobody matched all six numbers in the last drawing.

This is common with Powerball. When there is no big winner, the jackpot keeps rolling over and becoming larger.

Powerball drawings happen three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Many players like to try their luck when the jackpot gets this high. Some people pick their usual numbers, and others try new ones, hoping this will be their lucky week.

​A $50,000 winning ticket sold in Massachusetts

Even though the jackpot was not hit, the Wednesday drawing still brought some wins. One ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Rowley. It matched four white balls and the Powerball. Smaller wins like this happen often in Powerball and can still be helpful for the winners.

The shop where the winning ticket was sold, Skip’s Country Store, also gets attention because winning tickets bring more customers. Many people feel excited when a store sells a lucky ticket.

Next drawing will be on Saturday night

The next Powerball drawing will happen on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Tickets cost $2 each, and in Massachusetts, they can be bought until 9:50 p.m. that night. People can buy tickets in many states, since Powerball is available almost everywhere in the U.S.

If nobody wins again on Saturday, the prize will keep growing and could cross $650 million or even more. This is why many players do not want to miss the next draw.

Even small prizes can win money, so it is always good to check your ticket carefully. Many players forget to check their numbers and later find out they missed a small prize.

Players reminded to play responsibly

As always, lottery officials remind people to play safely. Buying a ticket can be fun, but spending too much money is not recommended. For now, the excitement continues as people wait for Saturday’s drawing and hope the $629 million jackpot finally finds a winner.

