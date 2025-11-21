One Massachusetts ticket hits a $50,000 win in the recent Powerball draw while the jackpot climbs to $592 million

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: A customer holds a Powerball lottery ticket after purchasing it at the Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

​A Powerball player in Massachusetts won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, drawing. The jackpot for that draw was a huge $592 million, and even though nobody won the top prize, one lucky Massachusetts ticket still brought home a strong amount.

Powerball continues to be one of the most popular games in the state, and this win has added more excitement for players who enjoy checking their numbers every week.

The winning numbers and where the lucky ticket was sold

The winning numbers for the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing were:

10, 31, 49, 51, 68 and Powerball: 19.

The Massachusetts player matched four of the five main numbers and the Powerball, which led to the $50,000 prize. This is not an easy match, so it is a big win for the person who bought the ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Skip’s Country Store in Rowley, a small local store that now has a good reason to feel proud. Stores that sell winning tickets usually see more customers afterward, as many players believe the store might bring “good luck.”

Even though someone won $50,000, there were no jackpot winners in this draw. Since nobody matched all the numbers, the top prize rolled over and increased again.

The jackpot now rises to $629 million for the next draw

With no jackpot winner on Wednesday, the Powerball prize is now estimated at $629 million for the next drawing. The cash value is around $294.5 million.

When jackpots reach this level, more people start buying tickets, hoping they might become the next big winner. Even players who do not play often usually start joining in when the prize crosses hundreds of millions.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

In Massachusetts, tickets cost $2 each, and players can buy them at any lottery retailer across the state. The cut-off time to buy tickets on Saturday is 9:50 p.m.

Powerball drawings happen on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, giving players three chances each week.

Why do people keep playing and what does this win mean

Powerball has always been a game that brings hope and excitement. Some people play for fun, some play regularly, and others try their luck only when the jackpot gets very high.

For the person who won $50,000, this draw has already brought a great surprise. Matching four numbers and the Powerball is a strong win, and it shows that you do not need to hit the jackpot to take home a meaningful prize.

With the jackpot now climbing to $629 million, many players in Massachusetts and across the country will be waiting for Saturday night to see what happens next. Anyone holding a ticket will be hoping that this time, it might be their turn to win big.

