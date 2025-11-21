Complete cast breakdown of The Family Plan 2: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

Van Crosby, Peter Lindsey, Michelle Monaghan, Mark Wahlberg, Zoe Colletti and Reda Elazouar in The Family Plan 2, premiering November 21, 2025 on Apple TV. (Image via Apple TV+)

The Family Plan 2 returns as Apple’s holiday action-comedy centerpiece, streaming November 21, 2025, on Apple TV with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan leading a full-family sequel that moves the Morgans to Europe. Director Simon Cellan Jones and writer David Coggeshall reprise their roles behind the camera, keeping the suburban-dad-meets-spy premise intact while expanding the canvas to London and Paris.

In The Family Plan 2, Dan plans a Christmas trip to see his daughter, Nina, in London, only for a figure from his covert past to crash the itinerary and trigger set pieces on a moving tour bus and through the streets of Montmartre. Apple’s materials promise bank heists, holiday hijinks, and chases, with returning actors Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby anchoring the family tension, and newcomer Reda Elazouar tying the Morgans to local trouble.

Full cast list, who plays who in The Family Plan 2 and where you have seen them

1) Mark Wahlberg as Dan Morgan: Best known for The Departed as Sgt. Sean Dignam, Ted as John Bennett, Lone Survivor as Marcus Luttrell and Transformers: Age of Extinction as Cade Yeager. In The Family Plan 2, Dan’s past resurfaces during the family’s visit to London, pulling him back into spy mode across Europe. As per the People report dated November 14, 2025, Wahlberg remarked, “We were sightseeing at work,” describing the shoot at Big Ben and the Petit Palais.

2) Michelle Monaghan as Jessica Morgan: Known for Mission Impossible III as Julia Meade, True Detective Season 1 as Maggie Hart and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang as Harmony Faith Lane. Jessica again balances family calm against rising chaos. Speaking about her on-screen dynamic with Wahlberg, Monaghan stated,

“We both trust each other implicitly, and it's a great family dynamic that we have on and off-set.”

3) Kit Harington as the antagonist from Dan’s past: Familiar from Game of Thrones as Jon Snow, Eternals as Dane Whitman and Pompeii as Milo. Character naming varies by listings, but he plays the menace who derails the holiday. As per a Reuters report dated November 17, 2025, Kit Harington said he wanted to play a “gnarly baddie” and looked at “those villainous characters” from Die Hard.

4) Zoe Colletti as Nina Morgan: Seen in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark as Stella Nicholls, Only Murders in the Building as Lucy and Fear the Walking Dead as Dakota. Nina’s London life becomes the family’s new front line in The Family Plan 2.

5) Van Crosby as Kyle Morgan: Known for Splitting Up Together as Mason. Kyle’s gamer energy returns as he navigates danger and sibling friction in The Family Plan 2.

6) Reda Elazouar as Omar: Recognizable from Sex Education as Addy and We Are Lady Parts as Waseem. Omar’s bond with Nina connects the Morgans to London trouble in The Family Plan 2. Reuters’ rollout feature flags his local link as a turning point in the plot.

7) Sidse Babett Knudsen as Svetlana: Known for Westworld as Theresa Cullen and Borgen as PM Birgitte Nyborg. She appears in the European thread of The Family Plan 2, per cast roundups and Apple’s listings.

8) Sanjeev Bhaskar as Vikram: Famous for Unforgotten as DI Sunny Khan and Goodness Gracious Me. He joins the London ensemble in The Family Plan 2.

9) Peter and Theodore Lindsey as the Morgan toddler: The young twins return to round out the family unit in The Family Plan 2, per Apple’s cast page.

Plot, release and production context for The Family Plan 2

The plot hinges on Dan’s plan to reunite the family in London for Christmas. The trip spirals once Nina’s life intersects with a threat from Dan’s past, pushing the Morgans through London and Paris while testing trust and parenting boundaries. Apple’s materials underscore the through-line of family cohesion under pressure, which the returning leads reinforce with personal parenting experience.

The Family Plan 2 premieres globally on Apple TV on November 21, 2025, following a world premiere in London at Curzon Mayfair on November 11. Apple highlighted the premiere with the principal cast and creative team on hand.

Production returned with Simon Cellan Jones directing and David Coggeshall writing, alongside producers Mark Wahlberg, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Stephen Levinson and John G Scotti. The cast list on Apple’s press site confirms the returning family ensemble, plus Kit Harington and Reda Elazouar to complete the new-meets-old lineup for The Family Plan 2.

