How to watch The Age of Disclosure online? Streaming options explained

A scene from The Age of Disclosure (Image via YouTube/@The Age of Disclosure)

The Age of Disclosure is a documentary film written and directed by Dan Farah. It explores an alleged 80-year government cover-up about extraterrestrial intelligence and reverse-engineered alien technology. After premiering at the SXSW on March 9, 2025, the film is set to receive a limited theatrical release and a wider streaming release on November 21, 2025.

Released through Relentless Releasing, The Age of Disclosure is a collaboration between Farah Films and Born Ready Films, with Dan Farah also serving as the producer. He was accompanied by executive producers Colin Frederick, Andrew Farah and Shara Senderoff.

As of the time of writing, Amazon Prime Video is the sole digital streaming platform that will host The Age of Disclosure as a video-on-demand offering. Viewers will first need access to the platform, which is available through a standalone Prime Video subscription for $8.99/month, or as part of a full Amazon Prime membership at $14.99/month or $139/year.

The film can be pre-ordered in advance of its official release, ensuring viewers instant access once it becomes available.

Exploring the plot of The Age of Disclosure

The Age of Disclosure explores what the filmmakers contend is an eight-decade effort by world powers to conceal evidence of non-human intelligence. The documentary gathers testimony from 34 individuals connected to the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and government, all of whom discuss long-standing secrecy surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena and recovered materials.

It also highlights claims that global superpowers, including the United States, China and Russia, are engaged in a covert technological race to study and potentially replicate advanced craft believed to be of extraterrestrial origin. At the center of the film is Luis “Lue” Elizondo, the former leader of the Pentagon’s UAP Task Force, who asserts that the alleged suppression of information about these phenomena is not merely a matter of scientific curiosity but one of the most significant strategic and political challenges of the modern era.

Through interviews, archival footage, and expert analysis, the documentary presents a sweeping look at how secrecy, geopolitics and emerging discoveries are shaping an unprecedented conversation about humanity’s place in the universe.

Director's take on The Age of Disclosure

The director, Dan Farah, describes The Age of Disclosure as a bold exploration of long-guarded secrets, aiming to spark conversation and encourage viewers to question what they know about non-human intelligence and government transparency.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dan discussed the creative process behind the film. He said,

“My goal was to only interview people who had direct knowledge of the UAP topic as a result of their work for the U.S. government, and who would share what they can legally disclose … There are people who want the topic to continue to be kept from the public entirely.”

He added:

“So I went to great lengths to make this documentary in secret over the last two-and-a-half years … there are these fundamental facts — like that we’re not alone in the universe — that everyone feels like the public has the right to know, and it’s also in our best interest to make known so that there’s no longer this antiquated, unjust stigma that is making our country fall behind in how seriously this topic is taken."

A vocal supporter for the project's distribution, podcaster Joe Rogan reportedly stated,

“Amazing documentary, I really hope that gets released somewhere big… Very well done. They think this documentary is going to break the dam. It’s pretty intense.”

