Why did judges Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé exit Miss Universe 2025 pageant? Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch crowned the winner post controversies

Omar Harfouch explained why he exited from the judging panel of Miss Universe (Image via Getty)

Fatima Bosch has recently emerged as the winner of Miss Universe on November 20, 2025. The news comes a few days after Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé left the competition as judges for different reasons.

According to People magazine, Omar’s exit happened after discovering that a separate jury was reportedly established to select the finalists for the crown.

Harfouch addressed the same while sharing an Instagram Story, alleging that the members were absent.

However, Claude did not disclose the specific reasons for the exit, except that it was personal.

Apart from her, another judge, Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie, took the same step. For the unversed, the entrepreneur was the president of the selection committee.

Among the top five for Miss Universe, the runner-up title was given to Praveenar Singh. The other three included Stephany Abasali, Ahtisa Manalo, and Olivia Yace, as per CNN Style magazine.

Sullivan & Son star Steve Byrne was the host of the event held in Thailand. Singer Jeff Satur also performed on stage before the competition began. The initial rounds took around three weeks to complete.

WION News stated that the final contestants were asked about the global issue they would address at the UN General Assembly and how they would help young girls through the competition. Fatima was heard saying:

“Believe in the power of your authenticity. Your dreams matter, your heart matters. Never let anyone make you doubt your worth.”

Omar Harfouch opened up on other details related to the secret jury: Exit from Miss Universe and more explained

The Tripoli, Lebanon native initially claimed in his Instagram Story that the results of the hidden jury were not revealed to anyone. People magazine stated that around 136 countries participated in the competition.

Omar even explained his resignation from the Miss Universe jury in a video shared through his Instagram handle three days ago.

The composer said that the pre-selection of the finalists was reportedly done by a secret vote around two days before the final.

Harfouch claimed that the result of this vote was being hidden by one particular individual, adding that the person was allegedly associated with the national organization of another country.

“I could not stand before the public and television cameras, pretending to be legitimize a vote I never took part in. Some of the countries eliminated through this process could be at war, discriminated against, or geopolitically sensitive. Viewers would assume the jury made these decisions, and I cannot bear responsibility for a process I did not participate in”, Omar wrote.

The Miss Universe organization responded to the allegations in a lengthy statement posted through the same platform.

It says that the selection committee is a completely separate body compared to the official judging panel.

The organization also dismissed the claims made by Omar Harfouch, adding that they are following the necessary protocols.

The statement says that the organization “acknowledges” the exit of Harfouch from the judging panel for his reasons. The organization continued:

“Effective immediately, Mr. Harfouch is prohibited from using, displaying, referencing, or associating himself with any Miss Universe trademarks, service marks, logos, titles, or registered properties, in any format, medium, or communication, whether digital, written, or verbal.”

The organization ended by saying that legal action shall be taken against Omar if he is found breaking the above-mentioned rules in any manner.