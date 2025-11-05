What happened at Miss Universe? Entire walkout controversy explained in wake of Nawat Itsaragrisil drama

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch (Photo: Instagram/@ fatimaboschfdz)

The Miss Universe contest is getting massive backlash. This year, the contest is being held in Thailand, and the Facebook page of the contest started a livestream on Tuesday.

After the women from various countries sat down, the pageant director and businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who is also the Vice President for Asia and Oceania for the Miss Universe Organization, and the director of the Miss Grand International pageant, mentioned that some contestants refused to shoot content for sponsors.

Itsaragrisil said that those women supposedly don't respect Thailand or the Miss Universe pageant. Nawat then mentioned that one particular woman refused to promote sponsors.

He then asked that woman to stand up. When no one did, Nawat identified her and asked Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, to respond.

Nawat claimed that Fatima supposedly refused to post anything about Thailand.

Fatima said that she uploaded some content. The businessman replied that he got reports from the staff that Bosch needed approval from the Miss Universe Mexico team in order to shoot sponsors' content.

When Bosch tried to explain, Nawat Itsaragrisil asked her directly whether she would post the content. Fatima said that she would, and he told her to sit down.

He then told the staff to make sure Fatima uploaded all the content by the end of the day. When another contestant asked about it, Nawat replied that what he said was only directed towards Miss Mexico, not the other women.

Itsaragrisil said that the Mexican national director, who advised Fatima, was "not cool, polite" and called him "dumb."

He also said that if they listened to their directors, they would be "dumber."

Fatima Bosch then stood up again to talk, and Nawat kept telling her to sit down. He then called security.

Miss Mexico then stated that she has a voice and was representing her country, and him having a "problem" with her organization should not affect her.

As Fatima was escorted away, other delegates and the current Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, walked away in solidarity.

Clips from the livestream have now gone viral on multiple social media platforms.

After leaving the room, Fatima Bosch spoke to the media and said she was being kind throughout and doing her best.

She noted that the way the businessman talked to her was not okay, and he supposedly silenced her when the Miss Universe platform is about women and their voices.

"I really love Thailand, I respect all of you, I think you are amazing people. But what the director just did is not respectful, he called me dumb because he has problems with the organization," she said.

Nawat Itsaragrisil, director of the MGI pageant, faces criticism after publicly reprimanding and asking security to remove Miss Mexico from sash ceremony in Thailand.



Several delegate walked out in solidarity with Fátima Bosch. pic.twitter.com/XttGvHgoKZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 4, 2025

Miss Universe President Raúl Rocha Cantú called out Nawat Itsaragrisil

Raúl Rocha Cantú released a statement on Tuesday. He said that Nawat "humiliated, insulted" Miss Mexico, and tried to intimidate all delegates instead of making sure they have a "unique life experience."

The Miss Universe President stated that Itsaragrisil supposedly wanted to be "the center of attention."

Raúl Rocha Cantú announced that the sashing ceremony has been postponed, and Nawat's participation in the pageant has been "restricted."

He also shared that the incident was reported to CEO Mario Búcaro, so corporate and legal actions could be taken against the businessman.

Búcaro and senior executive Ronald Day would also immediately travel to Thailand to take care of the rest of the pageant.

Raúl Rocha Cantú stated that he supports all national directors and said that all delegates are equal.

Nawat Itsaragrisil afterward livestreamed his statement. He apologized to anyone who was uncomfortable or felt bad due to the incident.

He claimed that he was misunderstood. Nawat said that he told Fatima to sit down because she was far away and he could not hear her properly.

While he admitted that he was angry when she continued to speak, he allegedly did not call security on her. Nawat claimed he felt unsafe and alerted security himself.

Hours after the livestream ended, Miss Universe Mexico released a statement defending Fatima Bosch.

Currently, hashtags such as #StandWithMexico, #JusticeForFatima, and #MissUniverseThailand are trending as netizens show support for Miss Mexico.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Miss Universe controversy.