What did Raul Rocha say about Olivia Yace? Miss Guadeloupe Ophély Mézino defends Miss Universe Côte d'Ivoire ’s over pageant president's passport remark

Miss Guadeloupe Ophély Mézino criticizes Miss Universe pageant's owner Raul Rocha's comment about Olivia Yace's passport. (Image via Instagram/@ophelymezinooff, @olivia.yace)

Miss Universe Organization co-owner and president Raul Rocha recently made a controversial comment about pageant runner up Olivia Yace. Raul went live on Tuesday, November 25, to opine why Olivia was not crowned the winner. Rocha said:

"The Miss Universe crown isn't just about performance on stage. It's also about the ability to represent the organization globally."

Referring to Olivia Yace's passport, Raul Rocha continued:

"With the visa restrictions her passport presents, it would have been extremely challenging for her to meet the demands of the role."

Rocha added:

"For those who say, Côte d'Ivoire, why she didn't win, there are many things that are evaluated."

He asked everyone to Google:

"Look at how many countries Côte d'Ivoire needs visa for, in order to enter, 175! What? Yes, 175. The job is for one year of Miss Universe. 175 countries ask for visa for Côte d'Ivoire."

Rocha jabbed if Olivia Yace won the pageant, she would have to spend the entire year of her winning reign in her apartment. He added they winning title holder should be someone with the most travel access around the world.

Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, 25, was announced the winner of Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, November 21. However, Bosch's win was questioned by fans and even some pageant judges, who resigned days before the finale alleging the competition was rigged.

Olivia Yace, on the other hand, has received immense support from fans and was dubbed the rightful owner of the crown. Many deemed Olivia more qualified than Bosch for the winning title. Olivia, who finished in the 5th place in the competition, received the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, but later resigned from the role.

Miss Guadeloupe slams Miss Universe president Raul Rocha's visa requirement remark

Following Raul Rocha's remarks about Olivia Yace's Côte d'Ivoire passport, Miss Guadeloupe 2018, Ophély Mézino, took to Instagram to defend the West African model.

On her Instaram Stories, Mézino wrote on Tuesday after landing in Paris:

"I'm never angry, and I'm not letting anyone disturb my peace. But the visa topic? I'm not even concerned. As a Guadeloupean, I am French and have a French passport."

Seemingly aiming her next words at Raul Rocha, Ophély Mézino asked:

"Did you steal the money of my Afro-Caribbean girls? Did you let them compete knowing they would never win this competition? Did you let them participate just to speak about diversity and inclusion?"

Accusing Rocha of potential racism, Mézino continued:

"Are you trying to find a racist excuse for the fact that you didn't choose someone who was highly qualified for this job?"

Mézino further alleged Rocha probably did not even diligently read the contestants' biographies when they submit their visa informatio. Supportively addressing Olivia Yace as "My Girl", Miss Guadeloupe 2018 claimed the latter holds an American passport. Mézino expressed she was upset:

"My heart is hurting, I don't like injustice. You said this year: "The highest number of counries who have never participated in Miss Universe.""

Ophély Mézino accused the MUO of stealing money from small territories, adding:

"You steal the hope of millions of people who don't understand why they are not in the top 30/12/5."

Mézino called Rocha's passport remark the "worst excuse". She claimed Rocha's words were humiliating, and he showed a lack of respect for the pageant participants, their families, as well as their representatives who contribute to MUO.

Olivia Yace has not yet addressed Raul Rocha's comments.