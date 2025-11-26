Inside Guy Fieri’s tragic life story as Food Network star hospitalised following on-set accident

Guy Fieri attends Waterloo Sparkling Water Destination: Endless Summer on May 02, 2024 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Guy Fieri recently opened up about his emergency surgery after he missed a set of steps and tore his quad muscles in half. In an interview with Fox News Digital, the Food Network star said he's currently confined to a wheelchair and using crutches.

Guy, who was rushed into surgery after his fall so that his muscle wouldn't "recede," said that his doctor told him he hasn't seen "a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half" in 20 years of practice.

"[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked," Fieri said.

Elaborating on the severity of his injury, Fieri, who was in the middle of filming Flavour Town Food Fight when the fall and subsequent surgery happened, said:

"You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded."

Fieri added:

"So, right in the middle of filming that and we've got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody's ready to go – and I'm in surgery. So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it's been a run, and now I'm up here at the ranch, where it's always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful."

He also shared that, since his surgery might keep him off his feet for eight weeks, his son and nephew will be taking over the cooking for this Thanksgiving.

"So, I got my three boys, Hunter, Ryder and Jules, and they all know how to cook. And now it's gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do. And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it's going to be, it's got to be an adventure," Fieri said.

Fieri had suffered serious injuries before his recent fall. At age 10, he was hurt while horseback riding when the horse struck his chest, injuring his heart and tearing a ligament off his liver.

Another major injury occurred nine years later when Guy was studying at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and was involved in a severe car crash, in which he was airlifted to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the guy sitting next to him was killed in the crash, and the other passengers in the car accused Guy of being the driver, though he ultimately avoided jail time.

"I was in a fatality car accident when I was 19 when I was in college. I wasn’t driving, I was in the backseat. And, unfortunately, I was with a bunch of guys and… we were drinking. This guy saw a cop and he was drinking. We were camping a half a mile [away]. And he took off and we got chased and the car flipped. And the guy next to me was killed. It was horrific. Everybody was messed up. And I had to go Flight for Life in the helicopter and the whole thing," Guy said, per the Vintage News.

Guy Fieri's father and sister passed away from cancer

The 57-year-old was again struck by tragedy when his only sibling, Morgan Fieri, passed away from metastatic melanoma at the age of 38. This loss was followed by the death of father Him Ferry, who passed away from pancreatic cancer on January 27, 2024.

"Happy 83rd birthday to my hero. My dad "Jamps" We miss you everyday and appreciate all the life lessons and guidance. Happy birthday wise old owl!!" Ferry wrote on Instagram about what would be his father's 83rd birthday.

Born on January 22, 1968, Guy Fieri has been married to Lori Fieri since 1995. The couple share two children, sons Hunter and Ryder.