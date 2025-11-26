Why are airline catering workers protesting outside LAX? Everything to know

Aerial view, at dawn, of Los Angeles International Airport, including runways and the Virgin cargo terminal, Los Angeles, California, November 21, 2016. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

On Monday, November 24, the LAX witnessed an unexpected commotion after hundreds of airline catering workers came together to shut down a major entrance to the airport.

Gathering around the Century Boulevard and blocking it, the workers's protest led to many travelers having to abandon their cars and walk to the LAX.

Things got worse on Tuesday, November 25, as the protestors picketed near the LAX for more than two hours, before LA officers dressed in riot gear cleared them out.

The protests, which had even closed down the intersection outside the airport, was rooted in the demand of a renewed contract for the airline catering workers, Fox News LA reports.

The protest was organised by members of United Here Local 11 and employees of the Flying Food Group.

The union leaders representing the workers claim that they have to work in unsafe conditions at the airlines, which includes locked doors posing risks of fire hazard, broken equipment, and unfair wages.

They added that their protest is a demonstration to hold the Flying Food Group accountable for these poor working conditions.

Per the protestors, this isn't the first time the Flying Food Group has been accused of these allegations.

They've been cited for safety and minimum wage violations in the past as well.

Susan Minato - the co-president of the United Here Local 11 - said amid the protest:

"Honestly, people don’t care about the people who make food and put it on their plates. We wanted to make a statement."

Meanwhile, Monica from Flying Food Group said:

"There’s a lot of safety issues in there, like doors being locked, a lot of fire hazards. It is a busy time of the year, no question. But that’s also how you get some attention."

Before the protest was broken down by the riot-geared officers, it ilicited mixed reactions from the travelers.

Some of them were frustrated at the workers and afraid of missing their flights, while others seemed to support it, considering it was for a good cause.

LAX governing board is funding ove $1 billion to build elevated roadways to the airport

The protest of LAX airline workers comes days after the governing board at the airport unanimously voted in favor of the construction of elevated roadways that will separated the local traffic from the airport-bound vehicles.

The project is expected to receive funding worth more than $1 billion. According to Emery Molnar - an executive at the LAX - the new roadways are necessary because:

"We have multiple paths in and out of the airport, and each and one of those creates pinch points and traffic jams, particularly along Sepulveda [Boulevard]"

Molnar has mentoned that the roads' construction is set to begin soon, and is expected to finish before the 2028 Games.

