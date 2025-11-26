How old is Funky Dineva? Age and more about YouTuber as he reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

YouTube Funky Dineva just revealed that he is suffering from stage 1 prostrate cancer (Image via Instagram/@msfunkydineva)

YouTuber and pop culture commentator Quentin Latham, who is better known as Funky Dineva, just opened up about receiving a prostate cancer diagnosis. Dineva, who began his YouTube journey in 2011, boasts 463K subscribers on the platform, and had 327K followers on Instagram.

Funky Dineva is 42 years old. He provides commentary on YouTube on everything from celebrity culture, the reality TV space, like the Kardashians to Tamar Braxton to social issues and politics such as commenting on the actions of Candace Owens and Mitch McConnell.

Dineva wasn’t always a YouTuber. Initially, he began his professional journey as an accountant after graduating with a degree in economics in 2005, as per Business Insider.

While recounting his professional journey to the news outlet, Dineva revealed that he felt unfulfilled at his job in the corporate sector and was eventually fired.

Forced to reckon with where his interests truly lied, he jumped head into making a career through YouTube, and eventually began earning as much as $500,000 through his work on the platform, according to Business Insider.

All about Funky Dineva’s cancer diagnosis

Funky Dineva took to his Instagram to share his recent cancer diagnosis with his followers and well-wishers.

In a candid video, the YouTuber revealed that he just got diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer, and said that he was sharing the story of how he found out that he had cancer to educate others who might be going through similar problems.

In his video, Dineva said,

“Hi guys, so I just got back from the urologist and let me just preface with, I am sharing this information for educational purposes, and not for sympathy. But, I have stage 1 prostate cancer. They did 12 biopsies and two of them came back cancerous. One of them came back suspicious or inconclusive.”

While sharing the diagnosis, Dineva also said that the cancer had been caught early, and added,

“It is very very early, he mentioned something about a gleason score and the MRI was extremely low, so he’s like, ‘you know, it is, you’ve caught it at the earliest of early phases, which is a good thing.’”

The YouTuber also provided a frank assessment of how he discussed treatment options with his doctor, saying,

“He is going to send off my, I guess, bloodwork or biopsies to do some genetic testing on it to determine if it is a slow growing cancer or a fast growing cancer, so we can then begin to explore what our treatment options were. I fast forwarded, asked, ‘what are my treatment options?’ He said, ‘radiation and some experimental drugs and surgery by robot.’ And I just went ahead and told him, ‘I don’t need to wait for anything to come back, let’s just go ahead and remove it, do a surgery by robot.’”

Dineva also revealed that while he has reading material to go through to educate himself on the cancer, he has a scheduled appointment for December 8 when he will be discussing surgical options in greater detail. He said,

“And I have an appointment on December 8 with the robot doctor to set up surgery to get it removed. I dont think, I mean, granted they gave me a book, to read or whatever and I’ll read over it tonight and across the week but right now, with very little education, my gut just tells me, ‘cut it out,’ I want it cut out, I don’t want to go through radiation and all of these other things.”

The YouTuber was candid about facing exhaustion at the news, and eventually cancelled his upcoming broadcast in another post, in which he wrote that he needed to process the news.