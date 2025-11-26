Are Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez dating? Backstage reunion before DWTS finale sparks speculation

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez Dating Rumors Explained (Image via Getty)

Speculation surrounding Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez has intensified following their recent appearances together, reportedly linked to Dancing With the Stars. However, there is no official confirmation from Irwin and Gomez that they are dating. People online wonder whether the two are dating, but so far, it's just fans and media watching and guessing.

In an interview with the New York Times, Irwin discussed the ups and downs in relationships.

"Holy moly, that's so challenging to navigate," he said, adding that anything he does "will be on TikTok the next day.''

He added:

"I never change what I say, what I do, who I am one bit, wherever I am," he said. "It's just me, and I stand by who I am."

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez dating rumors explained

Robert Irwin, the wildlife conservationist and television personality, has stood out on DWTS Season 34. He has received good feedback on how he acts on stage and how much he has improved during the show. As he gets ready for the finale with Witney Carson, his dance partner, people are starting to look at more than just his dancing.

They're getting curious about his life outside the show. Xochitl Gomez, 19, the winner of DWTS Season 32, came back this season to do special performances, including a jive with Robert during a big celebration episode. Their dance caught people's eye because of its lively energy and smooth teamwork, which many viewers saw as natural on-screen chemistry rather than anything clearly romantic.

People became more curious after reports stated that the two were seen together after practice. Reports claimed they spent casual time together, and Xochitl showed up backstage before the finale. She welcomed Robert in a very friendly manner and spoke to his family members. Some fans speculated that there could be more than just a friendly relationship between them. But Robert and Xochitl have not mentioned anything about their relationship.