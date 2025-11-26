Robert Irwin scores a perfect 30 for instant cha cha on Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale

Robert Irwin (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin scored a perfect 30 for his instant cha cha on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale, delivering a second‑round performance with partner Witney Carson that matched the top mark available from the judging panel.

In the “Instant Dance Challenge,” the wildlife conservationist took on an on‑the‑spot cha cha to “Cake By the Ocean” by DNCE, turning a style he admitted had “never made sense” to him into a routine that drew 10s from Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.​

Instant Dance Challenge on Dancing with the Stars Season 34







The “Instant Dance Challenge” segment of the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale required each couple to learn both their music and choreography with only a few minutes’ notice, testing how much technique and musicality they could call up under pressure.

In this round, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson were assigned an instant cha cha to “Cake By the Ocean” by DNCE, a high‑energy pop track with a driving beat that demanded fast footwork and quick timing adjustments.​

Ahead of the dance, Irwin acknowledged his own history with the style, saying, “The cha cha just never made sense to me,” a remark that framed his performance as an attempt to tackle a longstanding challenge in front of the Dancing with the Stars live finale audience.

Carrie Ann Inaba’s reaction

Following the instant cha cha, Carrie Ann Inaba focused her critique on the partnership between Irwin and Carson.

She praised the way their connection “carried” them through the routine, highlighting how their teamwork helped navigate the difficulty of an Instant Dance format in which there was no time for detailed pre‑planning.​

Inaba’s 10 for the cha cha aligned with that assessment, signalling that from her perspective, the pair had met Dancing with the Stars Season 34’s finale‑level expectations even in a style Irwin had previously found confusing.

Her score also contributed to maintaining the couple’s strong position on the leaderboard, which had already been established by earlier rounds in the finale.​

Derek Hough’s critique

Derek Hough framed his comments by admitting that he shared some of Irwin’s pre‑performance nerves.

“I was nervous for you for that one,” he said from behind the desk, acknowledging both the difficulty of instant choreography and Irwin’s earlier comments about struggling to grasp the cha cha.​

Hough then singled out the quality of the rotations within the routine. He added:



“Honestly, so incredibly impressive.”



His 10 reinforced the conclusion that, despite the rushed preparation, Irwin and Carson delivered cha cha content and execution that met the technical standards he expected in a Dancing with the Stars finale.​

Bruno Tonioli’s comments

Bruno Tonioli emphasised improvement and attack in his feedback to Robert Irwin.

He told the couple the dance was “so much cleaner,” adding that Irwin’s “placement was so much better,” a reference to sharper leg and body positions than in earlier cha cha outings during Dancing with the Stars Season 34.​

Tonioli completed his reaction by telling Irwin, “You were on fire,” capturing the level of energy he saw on the floor during the instant cha cha to “Cake By the Ocean.”

His 10 matched the marks from Inaba and Hough, securing the couple’s perfect 30 in the second round of the finale and confirming that the judges viewed the routine as a clear step forward from previous cha cha attempts.​

Score breakdown and role in the finale

For the “Instant Dance Challenge,” Robert Irwin and Witney Carson’s cha cha earned 10s from all three judges, giving them a total of 30 out of 30 for the round.

This perfect 30 added to the couple’s earlier finale scores, including a 29 in the first “Judges’ Choice” segment and a 30 for their freestyle later in the broadcast, creating a cumulative scorecard that kept them at or near the top of the Dancing with the Stars.

Throughout Dancing with the Stars Season 34, Robert Irwin was consistently portrayed as a contestant who combined physical stamina with a visible learning curve, transitioning from early‑season uncertainty in certain styles to high‑scoring performances in the later weeks.

The instant cha cha’s perfect 30 fitted into that narrative as the moment where a style that “never made sense” became one of the strongest measurable successes of his campaign for the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 title.

