Shirley Henderson revealed her real age when she auditioned to play 14-year-old Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Shirley Henderson attends the London gala screening of "I Swear" at The Curzon Mayfair on September 29, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for STUDIOCANAL)

Shirley Henderson became well known for playing Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films.

Moaning Myrtle is the ghost girl who cries and floats around the girls’ bathroom at Hogwarts.

Many fans enjoy this character because she is funny and sad at the same time.

The role surprised people because Shirley was far older than the teenage character.

The actor was 37 when she went for the audition.

This detail emerged in her recent interview with The Independent.

She explained that the casting director encouraged her.

“The casting director said, ‘Go for it – and don’t mention your age," she said.

At that time, the Harry Potter world was new to her.

Her sister had read the books and explained the story and the main characters.

Even with this help, Shirley felt unsure because the role was written for a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

She still chose to try.

To fit the part, the actor wore a white shirt, a black skirt and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Walking into the room dressed like a student made her feel a little silly.

After giving a short performance, she returned home.

Months passed with no response.

The long wait made her think she had not gotten the part.

A surprise phone call from her agent later changed everything.

The team wanted another meeting.

Soon after that, the role of Moaning Myrtle was offered to her.

Playing a ghost with a misty look helped hide her real age on screen.

The character quickly became a fan favorite in the series.

People rarely recognized Shirley in public because she looked so different from Myrtle.

This gave her more privacy than many of the young actors in the Harry Potter series had.

Shirley Henderson’s work in Harry Potter and her career after

Acting was already a big part of Shirley’s life long before she joined the Harry Potter cast.

Her earlier films included Trainspotting and Topsy-Turvy.

The performance in Topsy-Turvy earned her a nomination from the London Film Critics Circle.

Playing Moaning Myrtle opened a new side of her talent.

The mix of a soft voice, careful expressions and good timing helped her bring the ghost to life.

Myrtle felt both young and old, which matched Shirley’s way of playing the role.

Fans still remember the high, gentle voice she used for the character.

Even though Myrtle is a ghost, Shirley made her feel like a real person stuck between two worlds.

Work continued after the Harry Potter movies

New roles came in films such as Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Marie Antoinette and Meek’s Cutoff.

Different characters allowed her to grow even more in her career.

The actor has said she never faced the same level of public attention that many young Harry Potter stars did.

Most people were unaware that she played Myrtle unless they had heard her speak.

This quiet fame helped her live a more normal life.

Her story is a reminder that age does not always limit someone from acting.

The audition, the ghost's appearance, and her performance all worked together to make the role believable.

Fans still enjoy her scenes even many years later.

