Who won Dancing With the Stars season 34? Details explored

Congratulations are in order as Dancing With the Stars season 34 winners are Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. Dancing with the Stars returned this Tuesday, Nov. 25, for the Finale episode which aired at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and Disney+ and will stream next day on HULU.

For the finale night performance, the DWTS Live 2026 Tour troupe geared up and dsiplayed a stunning performance on the ballroom with a few more performances as these pros danced to recent pop chart toppers "Talk Talk (featuring Troye Sivan)" by Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, and an acoustic version of Taylor Swift's TS12 lead single "The Fate of Ophelia."

As ABC wrote, “Capping off a record-breaking season, the finale episode sees the five remaining couples competing for a chance to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.”

Dancing With the Stars season 34 winner is finally announced

As Robert Irwin and Witney Carson have been announced the winners for season 34, fans have been rejoicing the big win.

This also marks the first time in the history of the show that siblings have won the winning title. Bindi Irwin had earlier won Season 21 alongside professional dance partner, Derek Hough.

In fifth place on the finale night was Hendrix, fourth was Dylan Efron, and the third was Chiles, and the second was Earle.

Just as the winner was announced, fans went to social media and flooded with their thoughts.

The official “Dancing with the Stars” Instagram account has also been posting photos from the finale. ABC has stated in a recent press release,

“After three days of viewing on ABC, Hulu, Disney+ and digital platforms, the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 premiere jumped to 8.13 million Total Viewers and a 1.79 rating among Adults 18-49, scoring the show’s best telecast since the 2020-2021 season.”

Robert Irwin opens up about his time of the show

Robert Irwin has opened up about his time of the show and revealed that kept him going for so long on the show as he keeps two namesakes including “button-down shirt and a ring created from keys to the siblings' childhood home.”

"These two things are a way to keep me close to home and to what’s most important to me," Robert said in his Nov. 17 video, adding that he likes that the shirt, which he had repaired, "still looks and feels like him." "Each one of the holes, and the tears, and each of the missing buttons," he explained, "tells a story."

As the winner of season 34, Robert Irwin has also opened up about the challneges of dating as a public figure and how he plans to navgate through it:

“I never change what I say, what I do, who I am one bit, wherever I am,” he explained, noting he has “no persona to hide behind. It’s just me, and I stand by who I am,“Holy moly, that’s so challenging to navigate,” he admitted, particularly when “anything you do will be on TikTok the next day.”

Witney Carson has also talked about the attention that Robert Irwin has been getting on the show as she revealed,

"Girls, I love ya, thank you for the applications through somehow my email and flooding the DMs," the dancing pro wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “If I could line you all up with Robert, I would because you're all 10/10 perfect cuties."

