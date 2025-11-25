"Life has been life-ing me" - The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss talks about navigating her divorce from Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the broadway opening night of "The Wiz" at Marquee Theatre (Image via Getty)

Kandi Burruss, star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, confirmed that she has filed for divorce from her husband, Todd Tucker.

During an Amazon Live session on November 24, Burruss, 49, discussed her current situation and the timeline of their separation. She shared,

"I’ve been going through it. I’ve been going through it. Life has been life-ing me."

Burruss also noted that the divorce had been developing over time, stating, "To be clear, I filed Friday, but this is something that has been brewing for a while."

She acknowledged the emotional complexity of the process, emphasizing that she experiences fluctuations in mood.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss opens up about divorce from Todd Tucker and navigating co-parenting

Divorce filing and timeline

Burruss​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ took the step of divorcing Tucker, 52, formally by her court filing on Friday, November 21, which she shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

On the Amazon Live, Burruss stated that the official divorce filing happened on Friday but she also pointed out that the separation had been "brewing" for a long time.

She went on to say that the days after the court filing were difficult and a "pretty crazy time," as she was processing the changes and the emotions.

Responding to a fan's question about her condition, Burruss admitted that her feelings were very changeable and that she was "up and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌down."

She also clarified the challenges of managing public attention during private events, noting,

"In real life, in my everyday life, I really don’t like those moments to be shared with the world. But I'm sharing with my Amazon family today — I am up and down."

Public reactions and online responses

Burruss commented on the public reaction to her divorce and the narratives circulating online. She stated that managing online responses has been "hard," explaining,

"Everyone’s making their own narrative of what’s going on."

When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recognizing instances in which she thinks about replying to comments, Burruss said that she is "scattered" and that very often things just fail to fit.

She also addressed that appearances on social media do not reflect her private experience, noting that the smiles seen online “means nothing” and that she has been going through her own challenges.

Co-parenting and family focus

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ though they are no longer together, Burruss made it clear that she and Tucker are co-parenting their two children, son Ace, 9, and daughter Blaze, 6.

According to her, the couple is "co-parenting" as one and they are focusing on the children's comfort during the change while being friendly to each other.

Burruss also indicated that she and Tucker will be spending Thanksgiving together and had a joint celebration for Blaze’s sixth birthday recently.

She affirmed that she has no "regrets" about their family ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌decisions.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Burruss outlined her focus during this period, saying,

"This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect."

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also mentioned that she is moving into a new "chapter" of her life where the main focus will be her work, family, and personal growth, and asked the public not to disturb her with their curiosity. Burruss and Tucker crossed paths while filming the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2011. The two lovebirds made it public that they would get engaged in January 2013, and a few months later, in April 2014, they tied the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌knot.

