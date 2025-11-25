Why was Garrick Merrifield arrested? Charges and mugshot of Seeking Sister Wife star goes viral

Garrick Merrifield and his wife Danielle (Photo: Instagram/@garrickmerrifield)

Garrick Merrifield was arrested and released from jail on November 25. The Seeking Sister Wife reality show star's mugshot went viral. A screenshot from his court hearing spread as well, in which a Portuguese interpreter can be seen.

The viral records show that Garrick Merrifield was arrested for domestic violence and charged with a class 1 misdemeanor for obstructing a telephone service.

The incident took place on November 22. Garrick was in the Chaffee County Detention Center and then bonded out the same day.

With the presence of the interpreter in the court hearing, netizens have speculated that Merrifield allegedly stopped his wife, Lorrana, from calling 911.

Internet users have also noticed that the reality star has removed all pictures with Lorrana from his social media pages.

According to People Magazine's November 17, 2025, report, Garrick Merrifield legally married his second wife, Lorrana, on October 9, 2024.

They welcomed a daughter on July 3, 2025. Notably, he has three children, two sons and one daughter, with his first wife Dannielle.

The alleged domestic violence rumors caused the Seeking Sister Wife viewers to discuss Garrick Merrifield's behavior.

They stated that he was a "total creep" on the show, saying that his arrest was not a surprise.

"He was arrested for obstructing a telephone service by preventing communication, disabling, removing access for someone to be able to use the telephone. Basically this sounds like he prevented access for a victim to call for help. Well, well, well…. They always gave me the creeps," one netizen wrote.

"I'm following this hoping someone adds what happened… I'm only surprised in that he seemed to relish being on tv and wouldn't want to lose that. He's obviously a total creep," another internet user added.

Garrick Merrifield opened a new Instagram account for his family, without Lorrana and their newborn

Netizens noticed that the new page, themerrifields, made its first post on November 21. It was the picture of Garrick's three children with Dannielle.

Another post showed all of them sitting in a restaurant, with Lorrana nowhere in sight.

As of now, the Instagram account has over 3,200 followers. The new family page sparked separation rumors. The Merrifield family has not addressed the speculations.

However, they gave an interview to People Magazine on November 17. Lorrana shared that she was "happy" to see her daughter, Sarah, grow up with her siblings.

They noted that the three of them are currently co-parenting, and Danielle even looks after the baby when Garrick Merrifield and Lorrana go out to spend some time by themselves.

"It has been nice for Lorrana and I to be able to help each other as mothers and give each other breaks. It has also been equally as special to see Garrick become a father again to two girls which is a whole different ball game," Danielle said.

The three older kids are also getting along with the baby. Garrick said that Sarah is a "blessing" and he could not wait to have more children.

Stay tuned for more updates on Garrick Merrifield and his arrest.