The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge and Taylor reunite for the holiday while Steffy and Finn navigate grief and Sheila hosts her own celebration

Taylor and Ridge (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautiful)

Thanksgiving offers a rare break from drama in Los Angeles on The Bold and the Beautiful's November 26, 2025, episode. After weeks of emotional shockers, big twists, and shifting loyalties, the holiday finally brings a quiet moment.

However, some tension and unresolved feelings still exist beneath the surface, even in the calm.

The episode focuses on two different Thanksgiving gatherings. The Forrester-Finnegan family gathers for a warm meal at Steffy and Finn's home, sharing gratitude, togetherness, and peaceful reflection.

Over at Il Giardino, Deacon, Sheila, Carter, and Daphne celebrate on their own. They share more personal and complicated moments of appreciation that hint at deeper storylines still unfolding.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on November 26, 2025

A Forrester-Finnegan Thanksgiving at the Cliff House

This peaceful holiday moment comes after one of the toughest times the Forrester and Finnegan families have faced in months. Tensions remain high since Luna's tragic death and the events before it.

Her prison escape, her confession about losing Will's baby, and the emotional fallout deeply affected everyone involved.

The emotional weight feels heavier for Steffy and Finn. Luna was connected to Finn's difficult past. Now, the couple tries to understand a loss that feels both tragic and unsettling.

Steffy's recent return home stirred up more emotions, especially as the truth that Luna was alive and the secrets linked to it, slowly came out.

Thanksgiving brings a much-needed change in mood with all this hanging over them. Ridge, Taylor, Steffy, Finn, Kelly, and Hayes come together for a warm, traditional holiday dinner.

Each family member states what they are thankful for, creating a calm, comforting break from the chaos.

Even though the day is filled with love, the episode gently shows that healing takes time. This celebration marks only the first step toward finding balance again.

A complicated Thanksgiving at Il Giardino

Over at Il Giardino, the holiday feels very different. Deacon and Sheila have been dealing with problems in their marriage, especially after the shocking reveal that Sheila hid the truth about Luna being alive.

Their relationship nearly collapsed, but recent episodes show them slowly trying to fix things, something that becomes more obvious when they invite Carter and Daphne to join them for Thanksgiving.

This group also has plenty of emotional issues of its own. Sheila has survived more dangerous situations and close calls than she can count, so being able to share a holiday meal with people who now form her unusual support circle is a meaningful moment.

Deacon choosing to stay by her side, even after all her lies, adds a deeper layer to this quieter storyline.

Carter and Daphne joining the couple hints that new connections and dynamics are beginning to form.

Each person at the table has their own reasons to feel grateful, some because they were given second chances, and others because of surprising new bonds.

Their Thanksgiving at the restaurant creates a striking parallel to the Forrester-Finnegan gathering, two tables, two very different moods, and two groups of people trying to find their own sense of peace.

A calm before the storm

While Thanksgiving brings a short moment of calm, the episode quietly prepares viewers for what comes next. Many secrets still remain hidden. Relationships stay shaky.

The bonds created over holiday meals may not stay strong for long. Fans can expect emotional consequences, rising tensions, and new twists once the holiday ends because peace never lasts long in Los Angeles.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.