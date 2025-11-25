How is James Van Der Beek's cancer treatment going? 'Dawson Creek' star's wife shares hopeful update as fans rally behind the actor’s treatment fundraiser

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Actor James Van Der Beek attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi's "Sidelined: The QB And Me" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 14, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

James Van Der Beek is battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer, and his wife, Kimberly, has shared an update that the Dawson’s Creek alum is “bouncing back.” Van Der Beek has been selling autographed and unsigned Varsity Blues jerseys to fans as part of his fundraising efforts for cancer treatment.



The actor, on November 24, 2025, appreciated fans for their efforts towards raising money for his cancer treatment.

In the post, the 48-year-old was dressed in his Varsity Blues jersey, with the name of his character in the film, Moxon, printed on it.

He revealed an opportunity for fans to get an autographed jersey from him. He captioned the Instagram post:

"By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games... but I always loved putting on the varsity whites."

Kimberly shared a positive update in the comments:

"You're a wizard. Bouncing back, baby!!

"For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment," James Van Der Beek expresses gratitude to fans on social media

The actor reminisced on the support he received after releasing the Blues jersey in 2024:

"Last year, when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express."

He expressed that he hoped the 2025 version of the jerseys would be received as well as the 2024 original.

"I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original. For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment.Thank you for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie. Endlessly grateful for all of you."

Van Der Beek concluded his message of appreciation by stating that the proceeds from the jersey sales would go towards his treatment and supporting others in the same situation.

Van Der Beek has teamed up with Propstore to auction off some of the former’s personal items in their Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will be held from December 5-7, 2025.